The Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation Unveils New Patient-Centered Tool for Osteoporosis Prevention and Management

'Your Path to Good Bone Health' Supports Patients to Navigate Their Bone Health Journey

ARLINGTON, Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) is pleased to announce the launch of a new patient pathway online tool - Your Path to Good Bone Health. This digital knowledge-roadmap provides patients and care partners with the information they need to take control of their bone health, manage their osteoporosis and prevent debilitating fractures.

The National Osteoporosis Foundation is now the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Osteoporosis is a chronic disease that makes bones weak and more likely to break from a fall or, in severe cases, from twisting or even sneezing. The purpose of the new tool is to help people navigate the often complex and confusing process of managing osteoporosis through quick reads, videos, slide shows, and podcasts. Input from patients, healthcare providers and care partners indicated how overwhelming it can be for people to understand the medical terms and key steps necessary to prevent and manage osteoporosis. The content for the tool was therefore designed to focus on the patients' perspective.

The homepage, or entry point, helps patients decide which path best fits their specific needs. Three distinct paths welcome people to explore risk factors, what to do if they have broken a bone or have been recently diagnosed, and how to continue to manage their osteoporosis. The tool is easy to navigate and provides users with practical information about nutrition, exercise, diagnosis, medications, treatment, falls prevention, and tips for communicating with healthcare providers.

"We're excited to help people better understand their osteoporosis risk, diagnosis and what steps they can take to protect their bones throughout their lives," said Claire Gill, BHOF CEO. "We hope this tool will help patients gain confidence in their ability to manage their osteoporosis."

Lack of awareness and attention to the importance of bone health results in missed opportunities for people to improve and maintain their bone strength, and frequently leads to preventable fractures and long-term disabilities.

"We know that it can be difficult for people to understand their risks for developing osteoporosis and what their treatment options are when dealing with a serious condition like this," said Lindsey West, BHOF Chief Program Officer. "We created Your Path to Good Bone Health, so that everyone will have the opportunity to learn more about this disease and make informed decisions when it comes to their bone health."

Your Path to Good Bone Health was designed with input from people with osteoporosis and the healthcare professionals who care for them and was supported through funding provided by Amgen and UCB.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation)

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy, and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

Media Contact

Carina May

cmay@bonehealthandosteoporosis.org

703-740-1764

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation