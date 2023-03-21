Venerable Natural & Organic Juice Leader R.W. Knudsen Family Flexes Juice Versatility & Accessibility with There's a Juice for That™

First National Advertising Campaign Launch Marks Key Milestone Under TruRoots Company Leadership

DEDHAM, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R.W. Knudsen Family, a pioneer in natural and organic fruit and vegetable juices, has launched its first-ever national advertising campaign, "There's a Juice for That™" designed to showcase real-world scenarios in which consumers turn to juice for self-care. From jumpstarting the day with an antioxidant blend to beet juice post-workout, to tart cherry juice before bed, R.W. Knudsen Family's assortment of more than 50 shelf-stable juice beverages spans may need states.



While R.W. Knudsen Family has been the leader in natural and organic juice beverages for decades, "There's a Juice for That" supports the brand's rapid mainstream acceleration experienced under TruRoots Company leadership and connects the health and wellness functionality and benefits of juice ingredients to the light humor opportunities the motto brings to any life situation.

"The inspiration for this campaign came directly from our consumers' feedback on why they choose our juices and how they feel our drinks benefit their everyday lives," said Bobby Chacko, CEO and Chairman of the Board for TruRoots Company, which acquired the R.W. Knudsen Family brand from J.M. Smucker last year. "By tapping into the emotional connection and benefits people associate with our juice, we can bring more people to the aisle to experience our high-quality and great-tasting products."

Concepted by North American integrated branding agency DAVIS the national campaign will capture the breadth and depth of the new lineup while keeping the consumer's need states and usage occasion in mind. The multi-channel campaign includes a mix of agency, creator and influencer-sourced content to bring the brand story to life.

To learn more about R.W. Knudsen Family products, visit www.rwknudsenfamily.com. To learn more TruRoots Company and its vision, visit www.trurootscompany.com.

About R.W. Knudsen Family

Since 1961, R.W. Knudsen Family® has been a pioneer in fruit and vegetable juices, setting the gold standard for quality, innovation, and taste. From R.W. Knudsen's first harvest of grapes in Paradise, California to a nationwide leader in 100% juices and functional blends, we've paved the way with unmatched flavor and an enduring commitment to quality and sustainability. Visit www.rwknudsen.com for more information.

About TruRoots Company

TruRoots Company is a private equity-back portfolio of brands, created with a clear vision in mind…to nourish our families, community and planet – from root to fruit. Grounded in our unmistakable legacy of passion, integrity and quality-you-can-taste, TruRoots Company is committed to producing delicious products that nourish many moments from farm to fridge (or pantry!) Our family of brands includes R.W. Knudsen Family, the gold-standard in fruit & vegetable juices; TruRoots organic grain-based foods; and Santa Cruz Organic sauces and beverages. Visit www.trurootscompany.com for more information.

