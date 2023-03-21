NICB PRESIDENT AND SAN DIEGO COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY DISCUSS CURRENT CRIME TRENDS, JOINT EFFORTS TO FIGHT FRAUD

Partnership Essential in Investigating and Prosecuting Offenders in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, continues to focus on strengthening its longstanding relationship with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to enhance investigative efforts in the county.

NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan met at the Insurance Fraud Management (IFM) Conference in Carlsbad on Monday to discuss current insurance fraud and crime trends plaguing San Diego County and how similar trends are impacting the United States. Additionally, they talked about their continued partnership and future collaborations as they work to investigate and prosecute offenders.

"I have tremendous respect for District Attorney Stephan, and NICB is grateful for our partnership with her office," said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe. "One of NICB's core strengths is our ability to maintain robust relationships, which is why NICB is proud to be working hand in hand with District Attorney Stephan and the men and women at the San Diego District Attorney's Office."

"We remain committed to working in collaboration with NICB to prevent and prosecute criminals who perpetrate insurance fraud, one of the top fraud schemes in the U.S.," said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. "San Diego County is known for obtaining justice through its unique partnership with law enforcement agencies and organizations dedicated to preventing crime and supporting victims."

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call the NICB at 1-800-TEL-NICB. For additional information, visit NICB's website, www.NICB.org.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

