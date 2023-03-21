IPLOOK is now a new CCA member

HONG KONG, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Technologies Co., Ltd (Branded as " IPLOOK"), an industry-leading global provider of 3G/4G/5G core networks, announced it has joined Competitive Carriers Association ("CCA"), the nation's leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States.

IPLOOK's announcement of joining CCA symbolizes its one step further in the global market. IPLOOK brings expertise and innovative mobile core network solutions to the membership, hoping to provide high-quality and global wireless network services and promote the development of wireless communication technology by combing with CCA in the competitive carrier ecosystem.

"We are glad to join CCA! IPLOOK will attend CCA's Mobile Carriers Show (MCS 2023) in May. We look forward to discovering more cooperation opportunities with new industry partners by participating in events initiated by CCA in future, and to provide our customers with high-quality mobile network solutions and explore the global market in the telecom industry," said Tom Lyu, CEO of IPLOOK.

"We are delighted to welcome IPLOOK to CCA," said CCA President & CEO Tim Donovan. "CCA's associate members play an integral role in the competitive carrier ecosystem, bringing expertise and innovative solutions to the entire membership."

About CCA

CCA is the nation's leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. Members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem.

More info about CCA: https://www.ccamobile.org/

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK Technologies is one of the fastest-growing end-to-end mobile core network vendor in the world, offering a complete line of 4G/5G networking products for mobile operators, mobile virtual operators, service providers and enterprise private networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs, positioned to self-develop innovative and high-performed 3G/4G/5G/6G core network products to the world.

