Inspired Spine Pushes Medical Boundaries with Second International Trip in 2023

BURNSVILLE, Minn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine, a leader in minimally invasive spine surgery, is once again transcending medical borders. Just one month after returning from Muscat, Oman, where Dr. Hamid Abbasi performed multiple successful surgeries, Inspired Spine is heading to Quito, Ecuador. During this trip, Dr. Abbasi is scheduled to perform six Trans-Kambin OLLIF surgeries while training Ecuadorian native Dr. Hazem Nicola in the life-altering procedure.

Trans-Kambin OLLIF is a minimally invasive spinal fusion procedure that accesses the vertebrae through a small area of the spine called "Kambin's Triangle," resulting in a safer procedure. Studies have shown that the procedure decreases infection rates and blood loss, as well as muscle and tissue damage. Currently, the procedure is being performed in only two continents, with just over 30 surgeons trained in the technique globally.

Dr. Hazem Nicola is an Ecuadorian Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in Spine Care with over 20 years of experience. In October 2022, Dr. Nicola traveled to Inspired Spine Headquarters in Burnsville, Minnesota, USA, to learn the Trans-Kambin OLLIF procedure. During his initial visit, Dr. Nicola observed a live OLLIF L4-S1 in the operating room (OR). In an interview after the lab and OLLIF observation, Dr. Nicola states, "It is pretty amazing. It is a simplified way to see the technique and to perform a spinal fusion... this will benefit my patients in all aspects: less time in the OR, less time staying in the hospital and less pain, of course."

Dr. Abbasi, an expert in minimally invasive spine surgery, is excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to Ecuador. He said, "I am thrilled to be partnering with Dr. Nicola to perform these surgeries and train him in this revolutionary procedure. It's amazing to see the positive impact this technique has on our patients, and I am honored to be a part of its introduction to South America."

Inspired Spine is committed to advancing minimally invasive spine surgery techniques and providing patients with the best possible outcomes. With this partnership, they hope to continue their mission and bring their cutting-edge technology to patients across the globe.

