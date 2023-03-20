Columbia University Publishes Sweeping Racial Justice Report, Uncovering Inequality

Led by Dr. Jelani Cobb at the Ira A. Lipman Center, the project examines systemic racial inequities across housing, education, health, policing and economics

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Journalism School and the Ira A. Lipman Center for Journalism and Civil and Human Rights have published a sweeping study of racial inequities across American society with the help of academic researchers representing the country's most prestigious universities. Spearheaded by Dr. Jelani Cobb, dean of Columbia Journalism School and a national voice for journalistic integrity and civil rights in the modern era, the project features five reports examining inequality through critical and intrinsically connected domains of housing, education, health, policing and economics.

"It is my hope that Uncovering Inequality and our team's research over the last two years will spur a conversation about building a more equitable society," said Dr. Cobb. "Most importantly, we hope this report can serve as a bridge between academia and journalism. Both fields are essential to educating the public, yet they rarely collaborate in an efficient manner. The reports tell hard truths through in-depth analyses of our economy, our government and our collective society. We are confident that Uncovering Inequality and its findings will enable a new generation of journalists to effectively report on systemic inequality."

The project was conceived after George Floyd's murder in the summer of 2020. Just as images of civil rights protestors had decades before, footage of Floyd's murder catalyzed national uproar and led many to question personal biases and the responsibility of traditional institutions for the first time. With the collective impact of the pandemic, the ensuing recession and high rates of police brutality, Dr. Cobb understood that these crises were disproportionately affecting the same, historically marginalized communities. To study the generational root causes of each crisis, Dr. Cobb assembled a team of experts across key areas of racial inequity. Together they sought to create a holistic resource for journalists to utilize when reporting on pervasive, systemic inequities.

By condensing decades of academic research and analyses into five compact reports, Uncovering Inequality fundamentally changes the way information regarding racial injustice is delivered and equips journalists with in-depth and accessible source material. Academia is largely dependent on and typically produces long-form resources, which aim to inform readers in a more in-depth and specialized manner. Journalists, who play a critical role in informing the public about ongoing issues work on increasingly tight deadlines and do not always have the capacity to dive into more lengthy materials. The project seeks to revolutionize the conversation about racial injustice by offering a comprehensive and digestible resource on how racial inequities are deeply entrenched within our past, present and future.

At the Ira A. Lipman Center for Journalism and Civil and Human Rights, Dr. Jelani Cobb and Columbia faculty educate a new generation of journalists to ethically inform the public and report on the economy, politics and foreign policy. In addition to the Uncovering Inequality project, the center offers annual fellowships to students who produce significant civil and human rights reportage and administer the Initiative in Reporting on Race and Criminal Justice, a reporting project for local newsrooms to investigate systemic racism in the criminal justice system.

Jelani Cobb is the Dean of Columbia Journalism School and a celebrated journalist and best-selling author. As a foremost expert on race, politics, history and culture, his articles have appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic, Essence, Vibe, The Progressive, and TheRoot.com. As a staff writer for The New Yorker, his articles frequently focus on race in America, the modern-day civil rights movement and systemic racial inequities. Prior to joining Columbia, Cobb was an Associate Professor of History and Director of the Africana Studies Institute at the University of Connecticut specializing in post-Civil War African American history, 20th century American politics and the history of the Cold War. Born and raised in Queens, New York, Dr. Cobb is a graduate of Howard University and Rutgers University where he received his doctorate in American History.

The Ira A. Lipman Center convenes leaders in journalism and civil and human rights and conducts research around social justice issues. It enhances the academic experience of current journalism school students by contributing to curricula design and developing student activities inspired by the center's work. Named for the legendary businessman and philanthropist, the center works with Columbia's Journalism School to train journalism students and graduates to produce significant civil and human rights reportage.

