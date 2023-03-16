LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS

Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2022.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended January 1, 2022.






 13 Weeks Ended


 13 Weeks Ended

REVENUES



December 31, 2022


January 1, 2022











RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

31,755,000


$

28,212,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES



9,403,000



8,511,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



459,000



446,000

RENTAL INCOME




213,000



199,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)


31,000



35,000

TOTAL REVENUES



$

41,861,000


$

37,403,000











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO 







FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.


$

624,000


$

1,564,000











NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE







BASIC AND DILUTED


$

0.34


$

0.84











View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-reports-earnings-301774595.html

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.