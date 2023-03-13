SVB Securities Sets Record Straight on the Current and Previous Role of Chief Administrative Officer Joseph Gentile

BOSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Securities sets the record straight on the current and previous roles of Chief Administrative Officer Joseph (Joe) Gentile. Joe is the current Chief Administrative Officer at SVB Securities LLC, the investment banking subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (SVBFG). For the past 16 years, Joe has been successfully helping to lead the investment bank, formally Leerink Partners which sold to SVBFG in January 2019. Previously, he worked at Lehman Brothers for a short six-month time span where he served as the CFO of their Fixed Income Division, a role that was two levels below the Chief Financial Officer of the firm. His time at Lehman ended in January 2007, 18 months prior to the Lehman Brother's bankruptcy.

It is unfortunate that his 6-month stint at Lehman Brothers as the CFO of their Fixed Income Division, is in some way, shape or form, being connected to the unfortunate events that have occurred at Silicon Valley Bank, of which Joe is not and was never an executive.

SVB Securities is a separate entity from Silicon Valley Bank, the commercial bank of SVB Financial Group (SVBFG) that was closed by the FDIC as receiver.

