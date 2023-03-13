Announcing the Schedule for cdCon + GitOpsCon North America 2023

This year, CDF and CNCF join forces to bring attendees the best Continuous Delivery and GitOps content available

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), which seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed, and The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the schedule for cdCon + GitOpsCon 2023 . The conference, which will be held in Vancouver, Canada from May 8 – 9 is co-located with Open Source Summit North America , taking place May 10 – 12.

For the first time, cdCon and GitOpsCon have come together for an inspiring event aimed at practitioners already using CD and GitOps. GitOps is a practice that enables organizations to take a declarative approach to cloud native infrastructure and application delivery using CD best practices. By bringing these two previously separate events together, cdCon + GitOpsCon hopes to bring these two communities together to collaborate and build the future together. The program committees reviewed more than 250 submissions and selected over 60 sessions that will span topics from technical challenges and deep dives to end-user stories and introductory content.

"CI/CD enables GitOps and as a result it made sense to bring these two inspiring events together," said Priyanka Sharma, Executive Director, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are thrilled to be able to partner with CD Foundation to share best practices and knowledge across CD and GitOps."

"Many organizations use CD and GitOps practices and technologies to deliver new features in a reliable, fast, and secure manner. We are delighted to bring these events together so project communities, users, and companies have the opportunity to meet and collaboratively shape the future of CD and GitOps," said Fatih Degirmenci, Executive Director, the CD Foundation.

The CD and GitOps community-curated schedule will feature talks from leaders in the industry, including:

The Difference Between Screwing Around (DevOps) and Science (GitOps) Is Writing It Down – Luke Philips , Staff Software Engineer & Eve Ben Ezra , Software Engineer, The New York Times

Fidelity's Software Delivery Platform – Frictionless Approach to Achieve Autonomic DevOps & Enhanced Security/Compliance Practices – Jamie Plower & Evan Elms , Fidelity Investments

Learning from the Past: 2014 – Beyond Static Configuration – Stefan Schimanski , Red Hat

Scaling Better Software Delivery: A Framework for Dev Enablement Through DevRel and Outreach – Tiffany Jachja , Autodesk

The Survival Guide To Being A Junior Engineer – Fatima Taj , Software Engineer, Yelp

Evaluating the Energy Footprint of GitOps Architectures: A Benchmark Analysis – Al-Hussein Hameed Jasim , DevOps Engineer, Tetra Pak & Niki Manoledaki, Weaveworks

Database Driven Account Management – Dadisi Sanyika , Engineering Manager, Apple

Implementing Advanced Deployment Using Spinnaker And Canary – Shubham Kumar , SDE-2, Expedia

This year, Spinnaker Summit will take place as a track within cdCon + GitOpsCon with Spinnaker workshops on May 8 and sessions on May 9. The content is geared towards Spinnaker developers, architects, operators, and technical leaders, and is a perfect place to share knowledge and build connections.

About the CD Foundation

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation .

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

