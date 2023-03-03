VING RHAMES STARS IN MANNY HALLEY PRODUCTIONS ORIGINAL TV SERIES, LEGACY

Original Hit Series, LEGACY Out Now on BET+

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Independent film company, Manny Halley Productions is back at it again, with their latest original hit new series, Legacy. Premiering on BET+, the star-studded series features legendary actor, Ving Rhames (Mission Impossible, Baby Boy); Lisa Raye (The Player's Club, All of Us); AJ Johnson (Baby Boy); Draya Michele (L.A.'s Finest, BET's Tales); Barton Fitzpatrick (Power Book IV: Force, The Chi); Andra Fuller (True to The Game); Clifton Powell (BET's The Family Business, CW's Black Lightning); Jeremy Meeks (Dutch); and more.

"This series is one for the ages, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats from beginning to end," says Executive Producer Manny Halley. "This is only the beginning."

Created and Executive Produced by Manny Halley, written and executive produced by Yolanda Halley, the show follows Guy Simmons (Ving Rhames), the patriarch of the Simmons family, the ruling crime family in the southern underworld. When he gets shot, the balance of power is ended, turning his two sons into competitors, vying for control of the family. Kevin (Andra Fuller), the son of his first wife Gloria (AJ Johnson) is pitted against Ty (Markice Moore), the son of his second wife Debra (Lisa Raye). Both must fight off the 'Pack, a bunch of young, ruthless gangsters, once led by Ty. Family secrets are unearthed that threaten to not only tear the family apart but the streets as well. Manny Halley Productions is a black independent film company that funds, produces and licenses all of its content. This is the second TV series under the company.

'The Godfather' meets 'American Gangster' series takes viewers on the ride of their life in this American crime drama. Legacy, which is co-produced by Rodney Turner and Denee Busby Howard is available now on BET+ on March 2nd.

Check out the trailer here:

About Manny Halley Productions:

Manny Halley Productions is a black independent film company that funds, produces and licenses all of its content. The company aims to cultivate a community that provides content for the black community by black creators - giving artists an honest space to share their unique stories.

About Faith Media Distribution

Faith Media Distribution is a streamlined, highly focused, and audience-driven distribution company, with the flexibility and nimbleness to constantly be responsive to the urban consumer market. There is no existing enterprise with a development and production model that creates, distributes, and markets to the urban audience at the pace in which they can. Within a short period, Faith Media has built a reputation of consistently providing urban-themed film products that are commercial, critical, and audience successes.

