Is Using ChatGPT a Form of Plagiarism? ASTA-USA Translation Services Inc. Says Yes

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1987, ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. has served as the "ER" of language services providers to corporations, non-profits, and government entities. With a laser focus on customer satisfaction and meticulously translated materials, the company believes success can only be achieved by doing the hard work and doing it better than anyone else. Because of these core values, ASTA-USA relies on human translators with decades of industry-specific expertise for document translations. While the company warns of translation errors associated with AI-based tools, ChatGPT's release has sparked a new concern: is using AI-generated content a form of plagiarism?

ASTA-USA Language Translation Services Since 1987 (PRNewswire)

Plagiarism is "the practice of taking someone else's work or ideas and passing them off as one's own." When a student submits the work of another as their own, it is a clear-cut case, but many are questioning whether the same rules apply when the work belongs to AI. Some argue that ChatGPT is more relatable to hiring a ghostwriter, while others insist organizations using ChatGPT should be transparent and cite AI as the creator.

"AI generating mass amounts of content—which is not fact-checked and may contain blatant bias—is a problem. Written materials should be factual and impartial, regardless of the language they are written in or who the readers are. Readers have a right to this transparency because it allows them to make well-informed decisions regarding the opinions or alleged facts presented," says Alain J. Roy, Founder/President of ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. "As for plagiarism, any instance where unoriginal ideas or writing are presented as such falls under the umbrella of plagiarism."

After a study was released showcasing ChatGPT's political bias, many have begun to investigate the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content. In a world full of political division and distorted information, we need access to nonpartisan, accurate data more than ever and ChatGPT is not the solution.

About ASTA- USA Translation Services, Inc.

Every day, corporations, law firms, non-profits, and government entities of all sizes rely on the expertise of the specialized language services provider, ASTA-USA, to translate their important written materials, and to provide real-time, live, human interpreting services. Learn more by visiting https://www.asta-usa.com/.

Press Contact

Alain J. Roy

ajroy@asta-usa.com

Written by Amber Harrington, Sr. Copy and Content Writer– On Behalf of ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.