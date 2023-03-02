BRYAN BROTHERS TO HOST CHARITY EVENT TENNIS WITH THE STARS GREAT 8 PRO AM & CLINIC

LAUNCH ACE4KIDS ONLINE FUNDRAISING AUCTION

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. , March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob & Mike Bryan will host a star-studded line up of top ATP and WTA players on March 7, 2023 from 2:30-5:30 pm at the Omni Las Palmas Resort located at 4100 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA. 92270

BRYAN BROTHERS TO HOST CHARITY EVENTTENNIS WITH THE STARS GREAT 8 PRO AM & CLINIC (PRNewswire)

In addition to the Bryans, the field will include WTA stars Caroline Garcia, Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys, Leylah Fernandez and ATP stars Alex DeMinaur and JJ Wolf.

"We are excited and honored to have such a great group of players support the event, said Bob Bryan. 100% of the proceeds of the event will help youth programs through the Bryan Brothers Foundation and the Bush ACE Outreach Program."

In addition to the Great 8 Pro Am, tennis fans can bid on autographed tennis racquets, VIP tennis experiences & tickets at the ACE4KIDS online auction. Bids can be made beginning March 7 at 3:00pm PST at https://www.bushtennis.org/ace4kids

For more information on the Tennis with the Stars Great 8 Pro Am & Clinic please visit https://www.tenniswithstars.com/. For tickets: https://cliffdrysdale.ticketspice.com/tennis-with-the-stars-2023

The Bryan Brothers Foundation is a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to helping support and grow the dreams of children in Ventura County and around the world. The foundation's mission is to identify and support charities and causes that help at-risk youth survive and thrive. We seek out specific families and children in need, working with them directly to ensure that they have the opportunities they need to succeed. In everything we do, we will promote the ideals of sports, and tennis in particular, to emphasize the values of hard work, dedication and perseverance.

The Bush ACE Outreach Program was launched in 2016, at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland, Texas to Advise, Counsel, and Encourage (ACE) area youth by connecting positive role models with elementary-aged children through the sport of tennis. Thanks to partnerships with the University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA), ACE has provided free in-school programs to over 40,000 elementary-aged children throughout the Permian Basin and free or discounted after-school and summer programs supported by the Bush Tennis Center. In addition to learning the sport of tennis, ACE promotes the core values of sportsmanship, integrity, self-confidence and hard work.

In 2023, ACE will continue to expand with new university partnerships. The 2023-2024 Bush ACE Outreach Program goal is to reach over 200,000 children.

For more information

Tim Stallard

tim@bushtenniscenter.org

(512) 576-4796

