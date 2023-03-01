Perfect Game's Prestigious Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic Returns to Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

21st Annual All-American Classic to take place August 20, 2023

Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic is the culminating amateur baseball game of the summer and follows the Perfect Game National Showcase, also scheduled for Chase Field July 11-15

The All-American Classic and related events help raise funds for charitable causes and efforts to grow the sport of baseball

Luis Gonzalez , MLB & Diamondbacks great, named event's Honorary Chairman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced that the 21st edition of its prestigious Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Perfect Game also announced that Arizona Diamondbacks legend, Luis Gonzalez, will once again serve as All-American Classic Honorary Chairman.

The All-American Classic features the top 50 high school baseball players from across North America. It is the premier amateur baseball game of the summer, attracting professional and collegiate scouts from around the country, and is broadcast on linear television and streamed live to an international viewing audience.

For the players, the pathway to the All-American Classic includes participation in the equally challenging and competitive National Showcase, which is also scheduled to be played at Chase Field, between July 11-15.

Being chosen as one of the players to play in the All-American Classic is the crowning achievement sought by more than 1 million players participating in Perfect Game Tournaments and Showcases throughout the year. When Major League Baseball began its 2022 Championship Season, there were 87 Perfect Game All-American players on the Opening Day rosters of 28 of the 30 Major League teams. The rosters for the 2023 All-American Classic will be selected by Perfect Game's experienced scouts and announced in July following the National Showcase.

"Perfect Game is thrilled to once again play the All-American Classic at Chase Field," said Perfect Game CEO, Rob Ponger. "We thank the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field for working with Perfect Game to once again deliver a first-class experience to participating players, their families, professional and amateur scouts, and, of course, the great baseball fans from the Valley of the Sun. The All-American Classic will provide the baseball world a sneak peek at some of the most promising young athletes playing the game we all love. Most of these young men are destined for greatness on and off the field."

"It is an honor to welcome back players and their families to Chase Field for Perfect Game's All-American Classic as well as an exciting time for us to witness the energy and enthusiasm from these young athletes," said Derrick Hall, Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO. "I am proud that Perfect Game has chosen to return to Arizona for this national event and for their continued commitment to ensuring it includes a strong community element. I look forward to welcoming the teams and providing them and their families with a first-class experience while they are here with us at Chase Field."

In addition to the All-American Classic, Perfect Game will host related events and charitable activities in the Phoenix area in the days leading up to the game, the details of which will be announced at a later date. Over the past 20 years, Perfect Game has raised more than $4.5 million to support a number of causes in communities hosting the All-American Classic.

For more information, please visit PerfectGame.org.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,847 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,893 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2022 Draft, for example, more than 90 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

