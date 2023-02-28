COMPANIES TURN TO ZEEL ON EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION DAY AMID RECORD RETURN TO THE OFFICE

New Hybrid Offering to Reach Both Virtual and In-office Employees

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the leading tech-enabled platform for bringing health and wellness services to the home or office, is working with nearly 1000 companies nationwide to reward employees who work both virtually and increasingly, back in the office. Thousands of employees across the country will receive 10 minute chair massages at the office or the gift of in-home massage from grateful employers celebrating Employee Appreciation Day on Friday, March 3rd.

"With a big move since this fall to get workers back into the office, we've been fielding calls from employers who want to make that experience as appealing as possible," says Zeel CEO Samer Hamadeh. He continued, "Bosses need a leg up in the battle to get employees back. We're seeing interest in the programs to make sure employees feel valued not just on Employee Appreciation Day, but everyday throughout the year."

In 2023 more than half of American workers will be back in the office full-time with more than 40-percent heading into the office several days a week through a hybrid model. "The proven benefits of these wellness programs include reduced absenteeism and higher productivity," says Dr. John Gallagher, Zeel Health's Head of MSK.

For Employee Appreciation Day, Zeel@Work has launched a new offering, giving companies the option to purchase credits for remote workers to schedule and enjoy therapeutic massage in the comfort of home with appointments available 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Zeel@Work makes the entire booking process seamless, providing a custom signup link for employees, and bringing the massage table or chair and all other necessary supplies. Additionally, employees can use their employer contributed FSA/HSA dollars to purchase in-home massages from Zeel.

Zeel is a technology platform that delivers high-quality, effective, on-location health and wellness services, including musculoskeletal therapy, diagnostic testing and skilled nursing care. Founded as the first app-based in-home massage booking platform, Zeel has delivered more than 2.5 million appointments to homes, workplaces and healthcare facilities nationwide.

