Bandwidth Accelerates Enterprise Cloud Adoption and Product Innovation with AWS

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it is again expanding its long relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to use the Amazon Chime Software Development Kit (SDK)--increasing the pace of innovation and extending the ecosystem for the Bandwidth Communications Cloud.

Migrating voice, text messaging and emergency calling to the cloud is one of the fastest ways for enterprises in today's economy to build a better brand experience, reduce operating costs, leverage emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, lighten regulatory burdens and simplify digital transformation company-wide. As these needs and opportunities bring Global 2000 enterprises directly to Bandwidth to consume cloud communications, the company is expanding its ecosystem of solutions, capabilities and collaborations.

In the first phase of its work with AWS, Bandwidth's global engineering team will utilize the Amazon Chime SDK to embed intelligent, machine-learning generated, real-time communication capabilities into applications.

"Leveraging the power of AWS will help us accelerate our innovation roadmap and streamline development of new use cases for Global 2000 enterprises to capture all the benefits of moving to the cloud," said Karl Perkins, Bandwidth's Chief Innovation Officer. "The Amazon Chime SDK will be a key toolkit as we expand our Bandwidth Communications Cloud into a next-level intelligent network platform with key functionality already built in–whether it's artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced data and insights or pre-integrations with leading vendors."

"Simplifying customer adoption of machine learning capabilities for real-time communication capabilities remains a principal focus for us at AWS," said Sid Rao, General Manager of Amazon Chime SDK. "Our work with Bandwidth expands enterprise access to the latest advances in machine learning that improve fidelity and sentiment recognition for global voice calls."

