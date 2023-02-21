OVATION TV PARTNERS WITH CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF STAND FOR THE ARTS AWARDS

Ovation to Award $100,000 to 10 Arts and Cultural Organizations

in Charter Markets Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation TV, America's premier arts network, and partner Charter Communications, Inc., today announced the recipients of the 2022-2023 Stand For The Arts Awards, which recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs. Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Charter have given out 60 awards totaling $600,000 towards arts education. This year, 10 organizations will receive support in Charter markets across the country.

Ovation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ovation) (PRNewswire)

Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: their support of creatives and artists via community-driven programming; as advocates for equity and access to the arts; and for providing accessible spaces for creative expression.

"We are pleased to continue our work with Charter as we enter a sixth year of our Stand For The Arts initiative partnership," stated Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution and Partner Marketing for Ovation TV. "It remains our priority to champion community-driven arts organizations as they support artists and creatives on a local level."

This year, recipients include Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy in Brooklyn, NY, which empowers youth and families of African descent to achieve high levels of educational, professional, and artistic excellence. This leading institution inspires future generations to develop a strong African-centered cultural identity and realize their power to transform social inequality. Additional recipients include Donkey Mill Art Center in Hawaii, bringing people, ideas, and the diverse cultural perspectives of their island together through the power of art; the Duluth Art Institute in Minnesota, which provides access to high-quality arts education for artists and the community, amplifies historically absent narratives in its galleries, and provides leadership training for youth; and the Latino Theater Company in Los Angeles, which is dedicated to contributing new stories and novel methods of expression for the American theater repertoire and to increasing artistic opportunities for underserved communities.

"Charter's partnership with Ovation TV will enable these organizations to continue to serve as vital arts and cultural resources in their communities – which complements our focus on investing in and strengthening the towns and cities we serve," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter. "We congratulate this year's Stand For The Arts honorees for their commitment to supporting local artists and expanding access to high-quality arts education, exhibits, concerts, and performances."

Each organization has received a $10,000 Stand For The Arts award to support their efforts. The Charter markets and the arts organizations being recognized are:

Central Music Academy, Lexington, KY

Donkey Mill Art Center, Hōlualoa, HI

Duluth Art Institute, Duluth, MN

Durango Arts Center, Durango, CO

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra, Dallas, TX

Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy, Brooklyn, NY

Latino Theater Company, Los Angeles, CA

Madison Youth Arts Center, Madison, WI

Park Playhouse / Playhouse Stage Company, Cohoes, NY

Prodigy Cultural Arts Program, Tampa, FL

More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at www.standforthearts.com.

About OVATION TV America's Premier Arts Network

As an independent television, production, and digital media company, OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically acclaimed premium dramas, specials, documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION TV salutes innovative storytelling with popular programming that includes Inside the Actors Studio, Murdoch Mysteries, Riviera, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Arts Engines, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Fall, Midsomer Murders, The Art Of, Celebrity Conversations, and The Sound of New York. Ovation also powers JOURNY, the dedicated streaming service where art, culture, and travel intersect. The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS, includes a coalition of over 150 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts. OVATION TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse, SPECTRUM, Verizon FiOS, as well as on demand. You can follow OVATION TV on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, OvationTV.com, and through our App, OVATION NOW.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ovation