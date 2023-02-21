Motor Home Specialist Claims 10th Consecutive Year as the Largest Motor Home Dealership in the United States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV announced today that Motor Home Specialist (MHS) was the #1 seller of new motorhomes by a single dealership in the United States for the 10th consecutive year in 2022, as reported by Statistical Surveys, Inc. ("SSI").

Motor Home Specialist retails new and used motor homes from its flagship 80-acre RV dealership facility located in Alvarado, TX in the Dallas-Fort Worth market (PRNewswire)

Motor Home Specialist retails new and used motor homes from its flagship 80-acre RV dealership facility located in Alvarado, TX in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. MHS was the first dealership purchased by Blue Compass RV in 2018, and since then Blue Compass RV has grown to over 100 RV dealerships in 33 states.

Jon Ferrando, Founder, CEO and President of Blue Compass RV, stated, "Ten straight years as #1 in motorhome sales is unprecedented. Thank you to Donny O'Banion and the entire MHS team for driving an exceptional winning performance for motorhome sales every year in all market cycles."

Jon Ferrando added, "Blue Compass RV is fully committed to the motor home business, it is an important segment for us and we have grown our motor home business significantly."

"We couldn't achieve our industry-leading motorhome sales crown as #1 10 years in a row without the dedication of all our associates at MHS and the support of our manufacturer partners," said Donny O'Banion, President of Motor Home Specialist. "I'm proud to be a partner with Jon Ferrando and the Blue Compass RV team which has provided us the support and resources we need to continue our dominance in the motorhome category."

Motor Home Specialist, MHSRV, is the #1 Motor Home Dealer in the World for Volume Sales since 2013. Shop the largest and most diverse selection of motor homes in the world all at one location featuring American Coach, Coachmen, Cruiser RV, Entegra Coach, Fleetwood, Foretravel Realm, Thor Motor Coach, Holiday Rambler, Forest River, Dynamax, Georgetown, Sportscoach, Nexus, and many more.

To learn more about Blue Compass RV or Motor Home Specialist, please visit: https://bluecompassrv.com/ or https://mhsrv.com/

Blue Compass RV

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

