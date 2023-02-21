44th Simmons Leadership Conference Explores "Renewal and Innovation" with World-Class Keynote Speakers Gloria Estefan, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and More

Online registration open for world's preeminent women's leadership conference.

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons University and the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership invite leaders throughout the U.S. and the world to attend the 44th Simmons Leadership Conference on March 14, 2023. In-person seats are sold out. However, online seats remain for the hybrid event, a powerful opportunity to be inspired, hear the wisdom of world-class women leaders, build leadership skills, and network with experts from around the globe.

"We're thrilled to be back in person and also offer an online attendance option," said Susan MacKenty Brady, CEO of the Institute for Inclusive Leadership. "As women report burnout at unprecedented levels, we're realizing more than ever that women leaders are looking for inspiring ways to empower themselves and their teams. This conference has been designed as a rich experience that offers a powerful day of learning no matter how you attend."

Now in its 44th year, the Simmons Leadership Conference is the premier women's leadership forum in the country and annually attracts a global audience of thousands of business leaders and professionals. This year's event features some of the nation's top women leaders, including Grammy Award-winning superstar Gloria Estefan, Emmy Award-winning stars of the hit show Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph, Iranian-American activist and author Masih Alinejad, and others . The conference has presented such notable speakers as Michelle Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, and Brené Brown.

"Since 1978, leaders who want to learn, grow, and be inspired have been gathering at the Simmons Leadership Conference to explore diverse ideas and solutions to create a more equitable future," said Dr. Lynn Perry Wooten, President of Simmons University. "The mission of Simmons is to empower and educate the next generation of leaders, and I am proud of the legacy and impact of the conference. I look forward to participating in this year's event and engaging in lively, thought-provoking conversations with these amazing speakers."

For the full conference schedule and registration information, please visit: https://bit.ly/SLCBoston44

