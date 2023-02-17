ITRI Recognized as Top 100 Global Innovator 2023

HSINCHU, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has been named a Top 100 Global InnovatorTM 2023. The annual list from ClarivateTM identifies those at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring excellence focused on exceptional consistency and scale in innovativeness. Featuring for the seventh time and sixth consecutive year, ITRI has the most wins for this award among the research organizations in Asia. Besides ITRI, the 2023 list also includes world-leading government research agencies such as the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said, "ITRI is one of just three national state-funded research organizations on our list this year. We congratulate them on their 7th appearance - six years in a row. ITRI truly demonstrates consistent, above-the-bar innovation performance, especially at international scale. We look forward to seeing ITRI continue to drive industrial and economic development with its innovative ideas and solutions."

"I am grateful to see ITRI's continuous nomination as a Top 100 Global Innovator. This wouldn't be possible without collective, steady improvement of our research capacity, which gives ITRI an edge on this highly competitive global stage," said ITRI President Edwin Liu. "Another niche for us to win this award is our endeavors in actively bridging the capital and technology markets. We have supported more than 25 startups and small & medium enterprises in technology financing. Joining hands with industry and research partners, we also built the IP Bank, a patent pool that allows teams to collaborate, facilitate innovations, and develop diversified technological solutions," said Dr. Liu.

While rolling out the 2030 Technology Strategy and Roadmap to anchor its R&D activities, ITRI uses the Technical Cycle Time indicator for technological progress measurement and patent checkup. With whole life cycle management and adaptive plans, ITRI has been strengthening its patent portfolios and deployment strategies to embrace market changes and opportunities.

According to Clarivate, the methodology for the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 adopts a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. To move from the individual idea strength to identify the organizations that create them more consistently and frequently, Clarivate sets two threshold criteria that potential candidates must meet and then adds a measure of their patented innovation output over the past five years.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

