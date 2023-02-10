T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JANUARY 2023

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for January 2023 were $5.7 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2023, and for the prior year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management in January 2023 also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios of $1.1 billion, all of which were transfers to the target date retirement trusts.





As of



Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

1/31/2023

12/31/2022 U.S. mutual funds







Equity

$ 391

$ 370 Fixed income, including money market

75

74 Multi-asset

196

184



662

628 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







Equity

313

294 Fixed income, including money market

96

93 Multi-asset

234

216 Alternatives

44

44



687

647 Total assets under management

$ 1,349

$ 1,275 Target date retirement products

$ 358

$ 334 (a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment



















Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

