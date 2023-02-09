YVES SAINT LAURENT BEAUTY U.S. ANNOUNCES LILA MOSS AS LATEST U.S. BRAND AMBASSADOR

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yves Saint Laurent Beauty U.S. today announces model and budding creative force Lila Moss as its latest U.S. ambassador. The rising fashion and beauty star has been appointed by YSL Beauty as an expression of the brand's heritage of celebrating those who are at the forefront of the next generation.

Today, YSL Beauty is recognized for its innovative products and for defining a distinctive attitude and individuality. Moss's undeniable confidence and her intuitive sense of unique style exemplifies the brand's values of fearless expression and embodies her generation's desires for both authentic individuality and an unmistakable edge.

"We are thrilled for our partnership with Lila and proud to celebrate her bold and confident character," says Laetitia Raoust, General Manager of YSL Beauty USA. "She captures the power of self-expression and authenticity, and how that can manifest through make up. She represents her generation's beauty and for that, we couldn't be happier to welcome her to the brand."

As a multi-faceted creative, Moss is redefining conventional attitudes and brings a modern perspective to how we talk about beauty.

"I'm so excited to be working with YSL Beauty. Being authentic and staying true to myself is really important to me and I'm so pleased to help spread YSL Beauty's message of empowerment and self-expression through makeup."

Moss will be featured in the brand's biggest and iconic makeup campaigns featuring products such as All Hours Foundation, Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick, Lash Clash Mascara, and Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze Lip Gloss.

As the brand welcomes its new ambassador, it continues to work to inspire all to be their most authentic selves, through make up and beyond.

