VIU by HUB Partners with Summit Management Partners to Bring Digital Insurance Brokerage to Community Associations

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU) , a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with Summit Management Partners (Summit), a private equity holding firm for property management companies. The partnership enables Summit to bring added value to the hundreds of communities its property management companies serve by offering residents the opportunity to purchase home, condo, renters, auto and life insurance coverage through VIU.

Powered by Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, VIU offers choice, convenience, neutrality and credibility when shopping for personal insurance. Featuring a digital-first experience supported by human interaction and trusted advice, VIU empowers customers to find and purchase insurance and access advice however they wish – online or through a team of professionals.

"While every community we serve is unique, there's a universal need for trusted advice and support when it comes to personal insurance coverage," said Diana Sterne, CEO of Summit. "This partnership not only allows us to provide added value in a crowded property management market but make a significant difference in the communities our companies serve."

Summit, a private equity holding company, has more than 50 years of experience supporting community residential associations across the home, condo and rental markets with a special focus on preserving and enhancing communities.

"By partnering with VIU by HUB, Summit is providing the ultimate community amenity: personal insurance coverage delivered how and when residents want it," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "Just as residents rely on Summit to protect their property values and maintain their neighborhoods, they can now rely on VIU for advice and insurance coverage that fits their needs."

Partnering with VIU allows an organization to provide value-added insurance buying services from VIU to its clients without needing to become an insurance company themselves. VIU's technical capabilities have enabled a digital platform that enables partner organization customers the opportunity to access insurance services from VIU seamlessly within the purchasing journey.

