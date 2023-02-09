SLING TV Launches Freestream - Access Live and On- Demand TV for Free; Platform Pioneers Unparalleled Flexibility Between Paid and FAST TV

Sling Freestream Launches with 210+ Free Channels and 41,000+ On-Demand Titles

Sling Freestream to Add New Content and Enhance App Features Throughout 2023

SLING First to Enable "One-Click" Upgrade to Premium Pay TV Within a FAST Service

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV today launched its free advertising-supported streaming television service (FAST) - Sling Freestream. Unveiled on SLING's eighth birthday and National Cut the Cord Day, Freestream is available through the SLING app on all Roku devices, and is rolling out across Comcast, LG, Samsung, Vizio and Xbox devices, providing customers a no-barrier entry point to high-quality programming without any payment or credit card required. Freestream will roll out across all SLING-compatible devices throughout the coming months.

"Sling Freestream is a great new service that helps meet consumers' evolving needs," said Gary Schanman, group president, SLING TV. "We know some people want free content, some may want a year-round paid subscription, while others may want to subscribe for certain events or shows. We have coupled world-class content with the option to easily flex in and out of premium pay TV, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience."

Sling Freestream delivers more than 210 channels and 41,000 on-demand titles - for free. Genres include everything from news, sports, game shows and crime dramas to sitcoms, animal antics, nature, home improvement, cooking and more. Popular channels and programming include ABC News Live; Architectural Digest: "Open Door;" Buzzr: "Family Feud;" CBS News; Cheddar News: "Wake Up with Cheddar;" ESPN On Demand; ESR; Electric Now; FailArmy; FilmRise: "Hell's Kitchen," "Heartland," "Forensic Files;" Maverick Black Cinema: "Boxed In," "Dilemma," "GoTraveler," "Rick Steves Europe," "Anthony Bourdain A Cook's Tour;" The Pet Collective, The Walking Dead Universe and VH1 I Love Reality, to name a few. Plus, Freestream uniquely offers industry-leading international programming in seven languages, such as AajTak International, Zona TUDN, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, Noticias Univision 24/7, TVP World, Al Jazeera English and Al Arabiya.

Adding to its complete entertainment experience, Sling Freestream users have the ability to effortlessly subscribe to more than 50 standalone streaming services (AMC+, discovery+, MGM+, SHOWTIME, etc.) and/or add a SLING Orange or SLING Blue base service.

Sling Freestream will grow its free content catalog over the next few months and continue to enhance the user experience. Future Sling Freestream features include universal search functionality, enhanced channel surfing, updated guide filters, autoplay capabilities and more.

"On top of the popular content and a seamless user experience, Sling Freestream provides a premium advertising experience that benefits viewers and advertisers alike," Schanman added. "Built on the same advertising tech that powers SLING, Freestream is yet another opportunity for us to lead, innovate and deliver a greater impact for our advertisers."

In addition to free content, SLING continues to offer unbeatable value for services that include top channels such as A&E, AMC, Bravo, CNN, ESPN, NFL Network, TBS, TLC, TNT, USA and more. SLING stands apart in offering consumers the flexibility to choose the service that fits their needs, rather than settling for a costly bundle. SLING continues to be the best value in live TV, delivering top networks and the most popular content starting at an unmatched $40-a-month price.

ABOUT SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 800 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and MGM+. SLING TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of à la carte and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 300 channels in over 20 languages. Additionally, SLING TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

