RECORD ANNUAL RESULTS AND 2023 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2022



2021



2022



2021







(in thousands, except per share data)



Revenues

$ 198,520



$ 187,261



$ 773,053



$ 726,407































Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 90,662



$ 65,129



$ 334,626



$ 264,217



Net earnings per common share

$ 0.50



$ 0.37



$ 1.89



$ 1.51































FFO available to common stockholders

$ 142,178



$ 120,529



$ 548,884



$ 467,833



FFO per common share

$ 0.79



$ 0.69



$ 3.10



$ 2.68































Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 142,893



$ 131,426



$ 556,404



$ 500,058



Core FFO per common share

$ 0.80



$ 0.75



$ 3.14



$ 2.86































AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 145,142

(1) $ 135,132

(2) $ 568,952

(1) $ 534,792

(2) AFFO per common share

$ 0.81

(1) $ 0.77

(2) $ 3.21

(1) $ 3.06

(2)





(1) Amounts include $681 and $5,391 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $3.18 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Amounts include $2,949 and $24,945 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share results would have been $0.76 and $2.92 for the quarter and year ended, respectively.

2022 Highlights:

Increased annual Core FFO per common share 9.8%

Dividend yield of 4.7% at December 31, 2022

Annual dividend per common share increased to $2.16 marking the 33 rd consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs and 99% of all public companies

Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years, at December 31, 2022 as compared to 99.4% at September 30, 2022 , and 99.0% at December 31, 2021

2022 Highlights (continued):

$847.7 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 223 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 2,629,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 6.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 16.2 years

Sold 33 properties for $65.2 million , producing $17.4 million of gains on sale, at a cap rate of 5.9%

Raised $250.2 million in net proceeds from issuance of 5,543,414 common shares

Maintained leading debt profile: 96% is fixed-rate debt, 13.7-year weighted average debt maturity and 99.9% of properties are not encumbered with secured mortgage debt

Total average annual shareholder returns (11.8% for the past 30 years) exceed industry equity averages for the past 1-, 2-, 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-years

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

$260.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 69 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 789,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 6.6%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 16.0 years

Sold seven properties with net proceeds of $16.0 million , producing $6.8 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 5.9%

Raised $120.7 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 2,690,069 common shares

The company announced 2023 Core FFO guidance of $3.14 to $3.20 per share. The 2023 AFFO is estimated to be $3.19 to $3.25 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.87 to $1.93 per share, plus $1.27 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are delighted to report another excellent year at NNN, with record-level property acquisitions and above-average Core FFO growth in 2022. NNN's best-in-class balance sheet and consistent, strong free cash flow positions NNN well headed into the potential macroeconomic challenges of 2023."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on February 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a REIT and the potential impacts of COVID-19, or any epidemic or pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, executive retirement costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by NAREIT ("EBITDA") is a metric established by NAREIT and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDA to be an appropriate measure of the company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the company's operating performance. The company's computation of EBITDA may differ from the methodology for calculating EBITDA used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to EBITDA, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the company's Annual Supplemental Data accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Income Statement Summary (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2022



2021



2022



2021



Revenues:

























Rental income

$ 198,217



$ 186,633



$ 771,618



$ 723,859



Interest and other income from real estate transactions



303





628





1,435





2,548









198,520





187,261





773,053





726,407



Operating expenses:

























General and administrative



10,788





9,947





41,695





44,640



Real estate



7,035





7,520





26,281





28,385



Depreciation and amortization



57,322





53,389





223,834





205,220



Leasing transaction costs



61





57





320





203



Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



1,088





7,310





8,309





21,957



Executive retirement costs



715





—





7,520





—









77,009





78,223





307,959





300,405



Gain on disposition of real estate



6,787





5,159





17,443





23,094



Earnings from operations



128,298





114,197





482,537





449,096































Other expenses (revenues):

























Interest and other income



(29)





(57)





(149)





(216)



Interest expense



37,665





36,684





148,065





137,874

(1) Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





—





—





21,328









37,636





36,627





147,916





158,986































Net earnings



90,662





77,570





334,621





290,110



Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—





—





5





3



Net earnings attributable to NNN



90,662





77,570





334,626





290,113



Series F preferred stock dividends



—





(1,544)





—





(14,999)



Excess of redemption value over carrying value of

preferred shares redeemed



—





(10,897)





—





(10,897)



Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 90,662



$ 65,129



$ 334,626



$ 264,217































Weighted average common shares outstanding:

























Basic



178,779





174,750





176,404





174,711



Diluted



179,472





174,868





177,068





174,819































Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:

























Basic

$ 0.51



$ 0.37



$ 1.89



$ 1.51



Diluted

$ 0.50



$ 0.37



$ 1.89



$ 1.51









(1) Includes $2,078 in connection with the redemption of 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2022



2021



2022



2021



Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 90,662



$ 65,129



$ 334,626



$ 264,217



Real estate depreciation and amortization



57,215





53,249





223,392





204,753



Gain on disposition of real estate



(6,787)





(5,159)





(17,443)





(23,094)



Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



1,088





7,310





8,309





21,957



Total FFO adjustments



51,516





55,400





214,258





203,616



FFO available to common stockholders

$ 142,178



$ 120,529



$ 548,884



$ 467,833































FFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.80



$ 0.69



$ 3.11



$ 2.68



Diluted

$ 0.79



$ 0.69



$ 3.10



$ 2.68































Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 90,662



$ 65,129



$ 334,626



$ 264,217



Total FFO adjustments



51,516





55,400





214,258





203,616



FFO available to common stockholders



142,178





120,529





548,884





467,833































Executive retirement costs



715





—





7,520





—



Loss on early extinguishment of debt



—





—





—





21,328



Excess of redemption value over carrying value of

preferred shares redeemed



—





10,897





—





10,897



Total Core FFO adjustments



715





10,897





7,520





32,225



Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 142,893



$ 131,426



$ 556,404



$ 500,058































Core FFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.80



$ 0.75



$ 3.15



$ 2.86



Diluted

$ 0.80



$ 0.75



$ 3.14



$ 2.86





National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













Quarter Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2022



2021



2022



2021



Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 90,662



$ 65,129



$ 334,626



$ 264,217



Total FFO adjustments



51,516





55,400





214,258





203,616



Total Core FFO adjustments



715





10,897





7,520





32,225



Core FFO available to common stockholders



142,893





131,426





556,404





500,058































Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



261





2,046





3,559





21,137



Net capital lease rent adjustment



78





79





302





340



Below-market rent amortization



(100)





(280)





(510)





(710)



Stock based compensation expense



2,344





1,975





10,078





14,295



Capitalized interest expense



(334)





(114)





(881)





(328)



Total AFFO adjustments



2,249





3,706





12,548





34,734



AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 145,142

(1) $ 135,132

(2) $ 568,952

(1) $ 534,792

(2)



























AFFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.81

(1) $ 0.77

(2) $ 3.23

(1) $ 3.06

(2) Diluted

$ 0.81

(1) $ 0.77

(2) $ 3.21

(1) $ 3.06

(2)



























Other Information:

























Rental income from operating leases(3)

$ 192,738



$ 181,078



$ 751,680



$ 703,865



Earned income from direct financing leases(3)

$ 146



$ 154



$ 595



$ 623



Percentage rent(3)

$ 310



$ 176



$ 1,541



$ 706































Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(3)

$ 5,023



$ 5,225



$ 17,802



$ 18,665



Real estate expenses



(7,035)





(7,520)





(26,281)





(28,385)



Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,012)



$ (2,295)



$ (8,479)



$ (9,720)































Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,200



$ 1,164



$ 4,734



$ 5,186



Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding

maturities)

$ 170



$ 161



$ 664



$ 630



Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 109



$ 116



$ 454



$ 451









(1) Amounts include $681 and $5,391 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $3.18 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Amounts include $2,949 and $24,945 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share results would have been $0.76 and $2.92 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. (3) For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, the aggregate of such amounts is $198,217 and $771,618, respectively, classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the aggregate of such amounts is $186,633 and $723,859, respectively.

National Retail Properties, Inc. 2023 Earnings Guidance:

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.





2023 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition

of real estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.87 - $1.93 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.27 per share Core FFO per share

$3.14 - $3.20 per share AFFO per share

$3.19 - $3.25 per share General and administrative expenses

$43 - $45 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$8 - $10 Million Acquisition volume

$500 - $600 Million Disposition volume

$100 - $120 Million

National Retail Properties, Inc. Balance Sheet Summary (in thousands) (unaudited)









December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 8,020,814



$ 7,449,846

Cash and cash equivalents



2,505





171,322

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



4,273





—

Receivables, net of allowance of $708 and $782, respectively



3,612





3,154

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,836 and $4,587, respectively



27,795





31,942

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $21,663 and $19,377, respectively



5,352





7,443

Other assets



81,694





87,347

Total assets

$ 8,146,045



$ 7,751,054















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 166,200



$ —

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt costs



9,964





10,697

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



3,739,890





3,735,769

Accrued interest payable



23,826





23,923

Other liabilities



82,663





79,002

Total liabilities



4,022,543





3,849,391















Stockholders' equity of NNN



4,123,502





3,901,662

Noncontrolling interests



—





1

Total equity



4,123,502





3,901,663















Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,146,045



$ 7,751,054















Common shares outstanding



181,425





175,636















Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



35,010





32,753



National Retail Properties, Inc. Debt Summary As of December 31, 2022 (in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity

Date Line of credit payable

$ 166,200



$ 166,200



SOFR + 87.5bps





5.175 %

June 2025





























Unsecured notes payable:



























2024



350,000





349,880





3.900 %



3.924 %

June 2024 2025



400,000





399,684





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025 2026



350,000





348,301





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





399,155





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





398,210





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





399,039





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2048



300,000





296,057





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,289





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





441,884





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





439,843





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



3,800,000





3,766,342















































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 3,966,200



$ 3,932,542















































Debt costs







$ (38,145)

















Accumulated amortization





11,693

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(26,452)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 3,739,890























(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 13.7 years.

Mortgages Payable

Principal

Balance



Interest

Rate



Maturity

Date Mortgage(1)

$ 9,969





5.230 %

July 2023

















Debt costs



(147)











Accumulated amortization



142











Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization



(5)











Mortgages payable, including unamortized

premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$ 9,964







































(1) Includes unamortized premium.

As of December 31, 2022, Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.4x.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Debt Summary - Continued As of December 31, 2022 (unaudited)

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2022, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

December 31, 2022 Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.36 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.76 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

0.001 Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.81 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.82









Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

December 31, 2022 Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

40.0 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

0.1 % Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.68 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

250 %

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio





Top 20 Lines of Trade













As of December 31,





Lines of Trade

2022(1)

2021(2)

1.

Convenience stores

16.5 %

17.9 %

2.

Automotive service

13.7 %

12.3 %

3.

Restaurants – full service

9.1 %

9.8 %

4.

Restaurants – limited service

8.9 %

9.4 %

5.

Family entertainment centers

5.9 %

5.9 %

6.

Health and fitness

4.9 %

5.2 %

7.

Theaters

4.3 %

4.5 %

8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

4.1 %

3.9 %

9.

Equipment rental

3.1 %

3.2 %

10.

Automotive parts

2.6 %

3.0 %

11.

Wholesale clubs

2.6 %

2.5 %

12.

Drug stores

2.6 %

1.3 %

13.

Home improvement

2.3 %

2.5 %

14.

Furniture

2.3 %

1.7 %

15.

Medical service providers

1.9 %

2.0 %

16.

General merchandise

1.6 %

1.7 %

17.

Consumer electronics

1.4 %

1.5 %

18.

Home furnishings

1.4 %

1.5 %

19.

Travel plazas

1.4 %

1.5 %

20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

1.3 %

1.3 %





Other

8.1 %

7.4 %





Total

100.0 %

100.0 %



Top 10 States





State

% of Total(1)





State

% of Total(1) 1.

Texas

17.1 %

6.

North Carolina

4.0 % 2.

Florida

8.8 %

7.

Indiana

3.8 % 3.

Illinois

5.3 %

8.

Tennessee

3.8 % 4.

Ohio

5.2 %

9.

Virginia

3.6 % 5.

Georgia

4.6 %

10.

California

3.5 %

As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1) $771,984,000 as of December 31, 2022.

(2) $713,169,000 as of December 31, 2021.





National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio - Continued

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

Total(1) 1.

7-Eleven

138

4.7 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.4 % 3.

Camping World

47

3.9 % 4.

LA Fitness

30

3.4 % 5.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

152

3.1 % 6.

Dave & Buster's

28

2.9 % 7.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.9 % 8.

AMC Theatres

20

2.8 % 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.6 % 10.

Mavis Tire Express Services

134

2.1 % 11.

Sunoco

59

2.1 % 12.

Walgreens

49

2.0 % 13.

Chuck E. Cheese's

53

1.9 % 14.

United Rentals

52

1.8 % 15.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

71

1.7 % 16.

Frisch's Restaurants

69

1.7 % 17.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)

59

1.6 % 18.

Life Time Fitness

3

1.4 % 19.

Best Buy

16

1.4 % 20.

Bob Evans

106

1.4 %

Lease Expirations (1)





% of

Total(2)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area (3)





% of

Total(2)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area (3) 2023

1.6 %

83

889,000

2029

2.9 %

82

1,032,000 2024

3.0 %

90

1,439,000

2030

3.5 %

107

1,207,000 2025

5.4 %

187

1,986,000

2031

7.8 %

186

2,704,000 2026

5.2 %

219

2,162,000

2032

6.3 %

221

2,358,000 2027

8.7 %

240

3,637,000

2033

5.0 %

139

1,390,000 2028

5.1 %

179

1,753,000

Thereafter

45.5 %

1,655

14,272,000





(1) As of December 31, 2022, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.4 years. (2) Based on the annual base rent of $771,984,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2022. (3) Square feet.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Rent Deferral Lease Amendments (in thousands)

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding scheduled repayment of the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments executed as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):







Deferred





Scheduled Repayment







Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total





Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total



Cumulative

Total

2020



$ 33,594



$ 18,425



$ 52,019





91.7 %



$ 3,239



$ 20



$ 3,259





5.7 %



5.7 %



























































2021





990





3,768





4,758





8.3 %





25,935





5,841





31,776





56.0 %



61.7 %



























































2022 Q1



—





—





—





—







1,780





2,283





4,063





7.2 %



68.9 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







1,729





2,284





4,013





7.1 %



76.0 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







1,201





2,284





3,485





6.1 %



82.1 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







681





2,284





2,965





5.2 %



87.3 %







—





—





—





—







5,391





9,135





14,526





25.6 %



87.3 %



























































2023 Q1



—





—





—





—







9





1,704





1,713





3.0 %



90.3 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







10





543





553





1.0 %



91.3 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







—





543





543





0.9 %



92.2 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







—





544





544





1.0 %



93.2 %







—





—





—





—







19





3,334





3,353





5.9 %



93.2 %



























































2024





—





—





—





—







—





1,932





1,932





3.4 %



96.6 %



























































2025





—





—





—





—







—





1,931





1,931





3.4 %



100.0 %

































































$ 34,584



$ 22,193



$ 56,777





100 %



$ 34,584



$ 22,193



$ 56,777





100 %







(PRNewsfoto/National Retail Properties, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.