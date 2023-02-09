Pivotal Growth Partners Teams with Jeremiah's to Reach 100th Store Milestone

New Partnerships and Leadership Drive Firm's Momentum in 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP), a team of experienced full-service growth and development consultants, continues their proven track record of delivering pivotal growth for emerging brands, recently celebrating the opening of the 100th location of Orlando-based, Jeremiah's Italian Ice. PGP is honored to have this opportunity to help guide the brand's expansion as they look to serve their cool treats nationwide.

Pivotal Growth Partners (PRNewswire)

Pivotal Growth Partners and Jeremiah's Italian Ice first joined forces in 2018 under a consulting arrangement through PGP's Emerge program which focuses on refining systems and processes required to ensure best-in-class scalability in the marketplace. In 2019, the two extended their partnership under PGP's Engage program, with PGP contracted to serve as the brand's growth and development team. Since then, PGP has helped the Italian Ice brand award over 260 franchise units and see a 350% increase in new units in less than 4 years while expanding into 11 states across the country. In addition to their rapid growth, the franchise brand has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for 2023, jumping more than 150 spots from 2022 to #212.

Heading into 2023, PGP is focused on maintaining the growth momentum that has catapulted Jeremiah's into a frozen force dominating the QSR space, and beginning an Engage partnership with the rising leader in Asian Fast-Casual, Balance Grille. With a refined focus on clean eating, a literal approach to menu transparency and ahead-of-the-curve tech integration, Balance Grille has been shaking up the fast-casual scene since 2010 and is now pivoting into growth mode with the launch of its highly anticipated franchise program.

In addition to its newest partnership, PGP is also pleased to announce the promotion of Casey Cooley to President. Cooley, who has been with Pivotal Growth Partners since 2019 serving as Director of Development and Real Estate, brings years of franchise development expertise to his new role. His previous experience includes developing brands such as AAMCO Automotive, Marco's Pizza, and Sweet Frog, where he helped to launch the brand's franchise program and grow the chain to 380 units and $34.4 million in revenue.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to continue to support the team at Jeremiah's in their success and for the growth potential that lies ahead for Balance Grille," said Cooley. "We are looking forward to establishing new partnerships with emerging brands looking to grow through a personalized approach, combined with carefully crafted processes and systems to ensure sustainability. We can't wait to see what this year has in store for PGP and our partners."

As the "pivot point" to exponential growth in the industry, PGP has established itself as an expert in driving value through brand growth. Their approach to growth isn't a focus on numbers, but rather a systematic approach to sustainability. Unlike many firms within the franchise development space, PGP orients with franchisors while keeping the interest of franchise owners in mind. The firm is focused on building relationships, and maximizing long-term value within the organization. To learn more, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

About Pivotal Growth Partners

With a combined 75+ years of experience, Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) has led emerging brands to position themselves for accelerated growth, maximizing brand and shareholder value. As a full-service Growth & Development Consultant firm, PGP's team of experts builds on a brand's strengths through the development of systems, processes, people, and culture to collectively drive sustainable growth within the organization. In 2022, PGP was recognized in Inc. Magazine's Inaugural 2022 Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe with a proven track record for supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pivotal Growth Partners