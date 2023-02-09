Passport and AutoReturn partner to streamline digital parking enforcement

AutoReturn integrates with Passport's enforcement API to continue to build safer, more efficient streets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoReturn, the nation's leading towing management systems provider and Passport, a leading mobility software and payments company are partnering to transform parking enforcement. By combining Passport's state-of-the-art mobility management platform and AutoReturn 's industry-leading cloud-based law enforcement towing solution, the companies are providing cities with a seamless and transparent end-to-end parking citation management system.

Passport's powerful immobilization API allows cities to integrate with any tow processing company, such as AutoReturn, to improve enforcement at the curb. With this integration, an enforcement officer can quickly issue a tow through their handheld enforcement device, receive calculated fees in real time and gain complete visibility of the tow's status in a centralized backend management system.

"AutoReturn optimizes the towing management process for everyone involved – think law enforcement agencies, towers, citizens, business owners and local communities. Our cloud-based solution not only protects lives by keeping roads clear, dispatching tow resources efficiently and reducing secondary accidents, but as importantly we save time and money for our constituents as well as ensuring that the lifeblood of community commerce remains vibrant by swiftly removing negligent vehicles," says Nina Carazas, COO at AutoReturn. "We're excited to partner with Passport to improve curbside management through an efficient and transparent end-to-end parking management system, which plays an integral role in the digital infrastructure of smart cities."

With the integration, parking enforcement officers will be able to easily request a tow truck from the Passport OpsMan Mobile handheld for parking offenses, empowering parking citation management teams to be flexible and make decisions more quickly to ensure that roadways are cleared efficiently. Additionally, cities using this integration will soon be able to manage all enforcement-related payments using a single backend system instead of multiple disconnected systems. The integration successfully went live in Buffalo, N.Y., with plans to expand in other cities.

"By enabling other innovations to integrate with Passport's platform, cities can promote new ways to improve public safety, reduce congestion and streamline backend efficiencies," says Garrett Vandendries, VP of Product at Passport. "With an end-to-end digital platform from Passport, data collected from enforcement along with other forms of parking and mobility, provides cities with a holistic view of their operations."

About AutoReturn

AutoReturn is a Boston based provider of towing and impound management SaaS software and services. AutoReturn helps clear roads quicker, makes communities safer, and adds transparency to the entire towing and parking enforcement process. AutoReturn counts 9 of the largest 20 cities in the U.S and large international cities like Rome and Naples as customers. For more information, please visit www.autoreturn.com.

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

