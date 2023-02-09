The Music Lights the Way Piano Festival announces finalists chosen from nearly 8,000 participants

The RCM announces finalists for its Music Lights the Way Piano Festival, with over $150,000 in prizing to be won

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Royal Conservatory of Music (RCM) , one of the world's most respected music education institutions shares the list of finalists for its first-ever Music Lights the Way Piano Festival; an inclusive competition with over $150,000 in prizing, provided by Yamaha.

This festival was designed for piano students of all ages and skill levels. From October to December 2022, nearly 8,000 participants from Canada and the United States showcased their love for music through performances of piano repertoire chosen from the Celebration Series®, Sixth Edition. Participants came from all corners of the continent, including California, Massachusetts, Ontario, and British Columbia, and ranged in age from 6 to 19 for the youth category. To hear the finalists in the Youth Division, visit rcmusic.com/festival-finalists .

Patrick Duperré, Senior Vice President, says, "At The RCM, we believe in enriching and enhancing the future of music and music education across Canada and the US. We created The Music Lights the Way Piano Festival to help students build their confidence, motivation and passion for piano." He adds, "The RCM is excited to host the live performances with our finalists in the youth category to provide a first-hand view of the talented musicians that participated in the festival."

The grand finale live performances that will determine the winners of each category will take place at The RCM's renowned Koerner Hall and will be broadcast live online on March 21 and 22, 2023. Students, teachers, and piano enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up to receive the link to stream the performances at rcmusic.com/festival-livestream .

Dr. Janet Lopinski, Senior Director, Academic Programs shares, "All of the Music Lights the Way Piano Festival judges, including myself, were impressed and inspired by the quality of submissions from piano students across Canada and the US." She continues, "It was amazing to hear so much talent and joy in music-making coming through in the performances at all levels."

A panel of 36 distinguished members of The RCM College of Examiners participated as judges to determine 12 semi-finalists and 3 finalists in each category. The judging was based on a standardized and proven rubric developed by The RCM over decades of assessing student performances.

To learn more about The RCM's MLTW Piano Festival, please visit rcmusic.com/festival

About The RCM

The Royal Conservatory of Music is one of the largest and most respected music education institutions in the world, providing the definitive standard of excellence in curriculum design, assessment, performance training, teacher certification and arts-based social programs. Entrenched in the minds and hearts of Canadians, The Royal Conservatory has united generations of citizens since its inception in 1886.

