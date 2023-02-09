Lycoming College strengthens pathway to PCOM medical degree

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycoming College has announced preferred admission for qualified students to Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) for its Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree program. The recently signed articulation agreement includes a commitment by PCOM to offer up to three spots annually for Lycoming College graduates who meet entrance requirements and are approved by the admissions committee at the private, not-for-profit medical school in Philadelphia, beginning in the 2023-24 academic year.

Lycoming College announces preferred admission to PCOM Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program

For more than a century, PCOM has trained highly competent, caring physicians, health practitioners and behavioral scientists who practice a "whole person" approach—treating people, not just symptoms. The program is accredited by the Commission of Osteopathic College Accreditation of the American Osteopathic Association. Graduates of PCOM can enter a wide variety of specialties including:

General practice

General internal medicine

OB/GYN

Pediatrics

Anesthesiology

Emergency Medicine

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic Surgery

Pathology

Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

Physical Medicine and Rehab

Psychiatry

Radiology

Urological Surgery

Urology

"We are delighted to be working with PCOM to help guide highly-capable students toward a path that will help them fulfill their dreams of serving communities as health care providers," said Kent C. Trachte, president of Lycoming College. "Lycoming College has a long history of graduating high-performing students who are medical school-bound. This agreement will increase medical school admissions for our students and provide a clear pathway from enrollment at Lycoming College through completion of the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree."

Lycoming College's curriculum offers multiple majors that can serve as a pathway to health professions including biology, biochemistry, neuroscience, and psychology. With faculty dedicated exclusively to the education of undergraduate students, an abundance of opportunities for research experience in top-notch facilities, internships with regional health and human services organizations, and close mentorship through our interdisciplinary Health Professions Advisory Committee (HPAC), Lycoming students are prepared to become exceptional health care providers and leaders.

"Our agreement with Lycoming College directly supports the PCOM mission to educate health professionals to care for the whole person and advance the health of diverse communities," said PCOM President and CEO Jay S. Feldstein, DO '81. "We hope that this partnership ultimately improves access to high-quality health care."

