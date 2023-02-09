Goli® Nutrition Announced as a Winner of 2022 NielsenIQ BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards

Goli® Nutrition Recognized for Innovative Products Redefining their Category

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli® Nutrition Inc., a pioneering wellness brand and creator of the world's first-to-market Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy has been recognized as a winner of the 2022 NielsenIQ BASES North American Breakthrough Innovation Awards. This award is presented by NielsenIQ BASES, the gold standard in innovation, concept screening, product evaluation, and optimization for more than 40 years.

BASES monitors new product launches in over 30 markets across the globe. For the past 11 years, BASES has released its Innovation report, recognizing the most innovative products launched globally in various categories such as personal care, diet and nutrition, food, beverages, and more.

In 2022, the Breakthrough Innovation team reviewed thousands of product launches and recognized 36 established brands with this coveted award. Goli Nutrition is among these brands having successfully disrupted the market by addressing key consumer needs and stand-out experiences through innovation.

"We are honored to be named one of NielsenIQ BASES Innovative Brands," said Goli Co-founder, Michael Bitensky. "We strive to continue to innovate while keeping health simple, and providing the community with the best products for their everyday wellness journey."

To find additional information on Goli products, please visit www.goli.com , and for a complete list of winners, please visit https://nielseniq.com/global/en/landing-page/bases-breakthrough/ .

About Goli® Nutrition

Goli® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! To purchase Goli products or for more information, please visit www.goli.com.

