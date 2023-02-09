EnerDel Announces the Completion of A-Sample Design Phase of Their Next Gen Battery Packs iEGO

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerDel, a leading Li-ion battery pack manufacturer, completed the first phase of their next generation family of battery packs, iEGO. EnerDel's engineering team designed and procured the components to build the first iEGO 800V battery packs, leveraging NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) VDA modules as the building block. The build is scheduled mid-February, 2023 with testing and validation to begin immediately after at EnerDel's Headquarters in Anderson, IN. The next generation battery packs will benefit customers with class competitive energy density and state-of-the-art features, including over-the-air connectivity for software updates, and active battery pack health monitoring.

EnerDel Energy Solutions (PRNewswire)

EnerDel's engineering team took a proactive and innovative approach for the initial iEGO design. The two-layer 800V battery pack integrates the base and the cooling plate in a single structure, maximizing volumetric density.

After testing, EnerDel Engineering will develop a production intent design and manufacturing plan based on lessons learned. The next phase of the validation plan will focus on regulatory and customer requirements. Mass production of iEGO battery packs for customers is slated to commence mid-2024.

About EnerDel Energy Solutions

Founded in 2004, EnerDel is headquartered in Anderson, IN. EnerDel was the first in the U.S. for commercial-scale production of large-format, prismatic, lithium-ion battery packs. Over the last decade, EnerDel has worked to perfect the cell modular stacking architecture and battery management system, providing customers with production-ready solutions to address a variety of power and energy storage needs. This includes leveraging EnerDel's standard, off-the-shelf DC solutions, plus customized and bespoke designs to customer requirements.

EnerDel's Vigor+ packs offer versatility across applications, including transportation in EV/Hybrid buses and trucks; industrial equipment, trams, construction, agricultural machines, and military and civilian stationary and mobile hybrid power systems. They are designed and built in the United States in compliance with the various requirements of the Buy America Act. EnerDel's lithium-ion Energy Storage System (ESS) products offer, long life, and outstanding warranty. And EnerDel's next generation of pack, the iEGO brand pack is the answer for flexible configurations and state of the art battery management system controls! It has many configurations, used in applications like transportation, mining, agriculture, construction, industrial lift, micro-grid, and marine.

For additional information, visit enerdel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EnerDel Energy Solutions