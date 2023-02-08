KRISTIN CHENOWETH SHINES IN PSA PROMOTING OKLAHOMA'S 988 MENTAL HEALTH LIFELINE

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline will debut a commercial statewide during the highly-anticipated 2023 Big Game. 988 Oklahoma is a 24/7 crisis and suicide prevention lifeline connecting Oklahomans to trained professionals and offering the help and resources they need. The commercial will bring much-needed awareness to the lifeline and its life-saving services.

"988 is a game-changer for mental health services in Oklahoma," Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said. "Improving access to resources and services for those needing mental health care, suicide intervention, or addiction is crucial for our communities. With this three-digit lifeline, more Oklahomans will receive the services they need when needed."

The 988 initiative in Oklahoma gives hope and assistance to anyone experiencing a crisis, suicidal thoughts, depression, anxiety and more.

Oklahoma's own Kristin Chenoweth headlines this spot. The commercial uses a dash of humor to bring awareness to the everyday struggles that many suffer from in silence. By personifying "burden," Kristin's talents are showcased in various ways before ultimately revealing her purpose in the spot.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services hopes the message of this commercial reaches as many Oklahomans as possible, explaining the big stage appearance the commercial will have. This three-digit lifeline is part of a national effort to provide much-needed aid to our growing mental health crisis in America.

Each time an individual contacts 988, there is free and confidential help on the other end. Operators of this lifeline are trained to provide conversational support or dispatch mobile crisis teams if the situation requires in-person assistance. Those reaching out will be connected to a mental health professional to talk through what's going on and get the resources needed for either themself or a loved one.

In Oklahoma, 90% of calls are stabilized over the phone; however, if more help is needed, dispatchers or mobile crisis teams can set up appointments at nearby Urgent Recovery and Crisis Centers for those who need to visit with a trained behavioral specialist. If this is the case, transportation will be provided to help Oklahomans in need safely arrive at an Urgent Recovery and Crisis Center.

Urgent Recovery and Crisis Centers offer accessible mental health and substance abuse care where people can stabilize and receive professional help during a crisis. Functioning much like a hospital ER, Urgent Recovery and Crisis Centers accept 24/7/365 walk-ins, as well as ambulance, fire and police drop-offs.

Learn more about the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and 988oklahoma.com .

About ODMHSAS 988 Mental Health Lifeline

The 988 Mental Health Lifeline is designated as a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 988 Mental Health Lifeline operates 24/7 and offers services for mental health crisis calls. Operators are licensed and certified health crisis specialists who answer calls, connect to and dispatch local services and mobile crisis teams. To learn more, visit https://988oklahoma.com/

