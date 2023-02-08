ImmPACT Bio Appoints Biren Amin, M.B.A. to its Board of Directors

Seasoned executive brings decades of experience in capital markets, finance, and corporate strategy

WEST HILLS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT Bio"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer, today announced the appointment of Biren Amin, M.B.A., to its board of directors.

Birin Amin, MBA, member of ImmPACT Bio board of directors (PRNewswire)

Mr. Amin has been the chief financial officer (CFO) and chief strategy officer of Pyramid Biosciences, Inc. since August 2022. He also serves as a co-director on the board of trustees of Axiom REACH Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on addressing public health disparities.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Biren to the board of ImmPACT Bio. Biren is a seasoned executive who is highly experienced in capital markets, finance, and corporate strategy," said Sheila Gujrathi, M.D., chair of ImmPACT Bio's board of directors. "Biren's broad and deep expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build the company to advance our pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies."

"This year we are rapidly advancing our novel bispecific CAR to treat aggressive B-cell lymphoma into Phase 1/2 clinical trials," said Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of ImmPACT Bio. "Biren's world-class experience in the cell therapy space as a biotechnology equity analyst at a top investment bank, along with his knowledge of finance and capital markets, will help us implement robust strategies to grow the company and move our next-generation CAR T-cell therapies through the clinic and ultimately to patients."

"ImmPACT Bio's portfolio of logic-gate-based CAR T-cell therapies holds tremendous potential to transform how we treat cancers," said Mr. Amin. "I am excited to work with this dynamic board and talented leadership team to help ImmPACT Bio achieve its vision of developing transformative oncology medicines for cancer patients who are in desperate need of new treatment options."

Previously, Mr. Amin was CFO of Immuneering Corporation and led its IPO in mid-2021. Before his pivot to industry, Mr. Amin spent nearly two decades on Wall Street building a strong track record covering small and mid-cap biotechnology companies. He was managing director and senior biotechnology analyst at Jefferies Financial Group and earned industry recognition from Financial Times/StarMine and Institutional Investor. Earlier in his career, Mr. Amin held positions within business development and medical affairs functions at Aventis Pharmaceuticals. He holds an M.B.A. from the Stern School of Business at New York University and earned his M.S. in pharmacy from Long Island University, and a B.S. in pharmacy from the University of Sciences in Philadelphia.

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients who have exhausted their treatment options. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms, licensed from UCLA Technology Development Group (TDG), address key biological challenges in treating cancer. ImmPACT Bio's technologies are specifically designed to prevent antigen escape, and to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In addition, another logic-gate-based CAR T-cell technology is based on the work of Gideon Gross, Ph.D., from the MIGAL-Galilee Research Institute, to address the prevention of 'on-target – off-tumor' toxicities. For more information, visit www.immpact-bio.com.

(PRNewsfoto/ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ImmPACT Bio