GreenPoint Expands European Mobility Logistics Platform with Acquisition of Leading UK Car Park Portfolio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPoint Partners ("GreenPoint" or the "firm"), an alternatives firm investing at the intersection of real assets, technology and sustainability, today announced the expansion of its European mobility logistics platform with the acquisition of a UK car park portfolio for £305 million. As part of the transaction, GreenPoint welcomed new investors Ivanhoé Cambridge and Greater Manchester Pension Fund, alongside existing investor GCM Grosvenor that upsized its commitment on behalf of its clients.

The portfolio contains 37 car park facilities in convenient city centre locations across the UK, comprising nearly 15,000 spaces with a concentration in major cities including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol and Birmingham. The portfolio is primarily operated by NCP, the UK's largest car park operator. Leveraging its deep technology and real estate investment and operational expertise, GreenPoint intends to work with NCP to identify and execute on opportunities to enhance operations, implement new electric vehicle infrastructure and introduce technology-enabled services to the portfolio.

"We are excited to expand our European mobility logistics platform with such a high-quality portfolio of metro locations," said Chris Green, Founder and CEO of GreenPoint. "Alongside our existing relationship with Infinium Logistics, we are building a portfolio of high quality mobility logistics assets that over time can also play an important role in the decarbonization of transportation."

"In a more challenging macroeconomic environment, the importance of innovative and reliable mobility and logistics-oriented solutions is essential for businesses, individuals and governments alike," said Alexander Çakir, Partner and Co-Head of Real Estate at GreenPoint. "With our exceptional team, deep technology expertise and the support of a group of like-minded investment partners, we are well positioned to invest in improving these assets to create a market-leading UK parking and charging platform."

"We are excited to partner with the GreenPoint team to expand access to electric vehicle charging and mobility solutions across the UK," said Councillor Gerald Cooney, Chair of Greater Manchester Pension Fund. "At GMPF, we are dedicated to being a long-term, responsible investor in businesses that have a positive impact for our members and communities, and we look forward to working with GreenPoint to deliver mobility and logistics solutions across the UK."

This marks the third investment between GreenPoint and Ivanhoé Cambridge, the first within the firm's Real Estate Private Equity platform, further strengthening this partnership.

GreenPoint announced its Real Estate PE platform in May 2022, with initial investments at the forefront of decarbonization, advance fulfillment, delivery and parking solutions. GreenPoint has previously invested in and partnered with UK-based operator Infinium Logistics, to build out a portfolio of final mile logistics assets incorporating critical charging infrastructure across Europe.

GreenPoint is an alternatives investment firm that invests at the intersection of real assets, technology and sustainability. Founded in 2019 by Chris Green and headquartered in New York, the firm is deploying complementary strategies across technology investing and private equity to integrate the disparate worlds of real assets and technology. Green has 20 years of real assets experience, including 16 years at Macquarie Capital where he was the global head of real estate. The firm's activities are supported by a team of investors and operating partners who bring decades of experience in technology, real estate investing and operations at top firms. GreenPoint's investors include strategic real asset operators, pension funds, family offices and industry senior executives who collectively own/manage over $500 billion in global real assets with an additional $125 billion development pipeline. By combining tech venture capital investing real estate private equity, and sustainability solutions, GreenPoint can deliver unique and transformative insights into a rapidly changing industry. Visit us at www.greenpointpartners.com

