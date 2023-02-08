Global Outerwear, Sportswear and Protective Equipment Specialist, VT Garment Improves Productivity by 95%, Plan Accuracy by 92% and Increases its OTDP by 50% with Coats Digital's FastReactPlan

The adoption of FastReactPlan helped VT Garment secure the prestigious 'Golden Award' at the Thailand Lean Award 2017 in recognition of its outstanding LEAN manufacturing and management processes

BANGKOK, and LONDON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coats Digital is delighted to announce that following the adoption of Coats Digital's FastReactPlan solution, award-winning, global manufacturer of outerwear, sportswear and specialised protective equipment, VT Garment Co. Ltd., has realised an unprecedented 95% productivity improvement; increased its capacity plan accuracy by 92%; and doubled its On Time Delivery Performance. The solution has also optimised overall planning time by 57%; reduced time spent loading orders by 67% and significantly reduced people hours spent recording plan variations from 4 hours to just 10 minutes. Since the implementation, the company has additionally eliminated unnecessary overtime staff hours altogether and boosted staff morale by simplifying the often challenging and stressful task of planning which had negatively impacted the whole business.

The adoption of FastReactPlan, the market-leading solution for production planning and control, was instrumental in helping VT Garment secure the coveted 'Golden Award' at the 'Thailand Lean Award 2017,'. Award winners serve as exemplary leaders to others who are looking to adopt lean management for quality, savings, delivery and speed.

Chalumpon Lotharukpong, Managing Director, VT Garment, said: "Manually creating each plan would take an average of one hour per plan. So, with four typical plans it would take four hours to complete. With FastReactPlan, we are now able to quickly evaluate the efficiency of each plan variation, which has reduced the time spent on planning from four hours to 10 minutes. This has helped us reduce planning time by 57%, reduce order plan loading by 67% and improved our overall productivity efficiency by 95% across the whole business."

Following the implementation of FastReactPlan, VT Garment has the ability to view capacity plans from multiple perspectives, resulting in a comprehensive understanding of its production capabilities and limitations. The solution has enabled VT Garment to easily compare different plans and select the most optimal option based on factors such as cost, efficiency and delivery time.

