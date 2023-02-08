Forbes Global Properties Expands International Presence, Welcoming London's Leading Agency Chestertons to its Global Network

Established in 1805 and now with over 30 offices across London, Chestertons is regarded among the world's oldest and most accomplished estate agencies.

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Global Properties , a curated consumer marketplace of luxury homes and an invitation-only membership network of top real estate firms, is proud to welcome Chestertons. Established in 1805, and today owned by chairman Salah Mussa, Chestertons is regarded as London's premier estate agency, where it will exclusively represent the Forbes Global Properties brand.

"It is a distinct honor to welcome Chestertons to the Forbes Global Properties network," said Michael Jalbert , CEO of Forbes Global Properties.

Recipient of numerous accolades, including Large Lettings Agency of the Year and a Silver award for Large Estate Agency of the Year, Chestertons offers a wide range of services for the successful purchase, sale, rental, and management of London's finest homes and investment properties.

"It is a distinct honor to welcome Chestertons to the Forbes Global Properties network," said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. "A market leader for more than 200 years, Chestertons is widely recognized as a forward-thinking company that is unwavering in its commitment to the delivery of extraordinary service by a team of best-in-class local experts."

Boasting one of London's largest network of offices, the firm has nearly 600 employees who draw from an unparalleled depth of data-backed local market knowledge. Chestertons combines innovative online and traditional marketing platforms to deploy personalized campaigns that ensure optimal exposure and maximize results for sellers.

"Like Chestertons, Forbes is a highly respected and well-established brand which hundreds of thousands of people all over the world have grown to trust. I am delighted that Chestertons is now a part of this unique network and welcome the Forbes brand to London," said Salah Mussa, owner and Chairman of Chestertons.

"Our membership with Forbes Global Properties will undoubtedly provide real benefits to Chestertons' clients," added John Ennis, Chestertons' CEO. "London has long been a global market and having an international platform enables us to get our clients' properties the right exposure and deliver them the best results. Supplementing Chestertons' network, this exciting new partnership further increases our international presence."

The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to the world's premier real estate firms and is now represented by approximately 13,600 real estate agents across 22 countries in more than 450 locations. Chestertons joins this network of top brokerages with proven records of success in luxury property sales and exceptional client service.

Chestertons' presence across over 30 London offices will be further amplified by direct access to Forbes' engaged audience of more than 140 million to connect, inspire, and inform potential homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale around the world.

Chestertons listings will be presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital, and social media channels with expert commentary, timely market data, and top-tier editorial.

About Chestertons

With over 30 offices across London, Chestertons is the residential property expert which combines expert local knowledge with a global reach. Chestertons offers clients access to a full range of services including residential sales and lettings, property management, professional valuations, leasehold services, property refurbishment and sourcing, mortgages, and foreign exchange. For more information on the wide range of professional services and advice Chestertons offers, please visit www.chestertons.co.uk

About Forbes Global Properties

Established and led by the world's foremost independent luxury residential brokers and industry veterans, Forbes Global Properties is a curated consumer marketplace that connects discerning buyers directly to the world's finest homes and the elite agents that represent them. Established in 2020, the invitation-only network spans more than 450 locations and comprises approximately 13,600 property experts across the U.S., Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Europe. For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.

