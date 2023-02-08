Casepoint Announces Launch of Its Legal Hold and eDiscovery Solution in Canada

Company's expansion into Canadian market addresses surging demand for secure cloud-based services in the country.

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint today announced the company has officially expanded its North American offering of the Casepoint Platform with a dedicated data center in Canada. Canadian corporations, government agencies, and law firms will now have access to Casepoint's industry-leading Legal Hold and eDiscovery software within Canada. The move comes in response to an increasing demand in the Canadian market for secure, cloud-based legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and compliance. It also addresses data residency requirements for organizations operating within Canadian borders.

While Casepoint has established a strong presence in the U.S. market since 2008, there is a growing need for modern cloud-based Legal Hold and eDiscovery platform alternatives in the Canadian market. The demand has surged for a single secure, end-to-end platform that can replace the need for separate software for legal hold, processing, review, and analytics. With more Canadian corporations bringing eDiscovery in-house and more government agencies and law firms seeking self-service options, Casepoint has emerged as an obvious solution.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer our industry-leading Legal Hold and eDiscovery software to Canadian customers for the first time after years of mounting interest in Casepoint in this market," said Haresh Bhungalia, Casepoint's CEO. "Not only will we be able to provide major organizations a leading alternative to legacy eDiscovery systems, we'll also meet jurisdictional and data privacy law requirements, including the Canadian Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act ( PIPEDA )."

Like its U.S. counterpart, Casepoint's Canadian cloud-based solution exceeds all NIST and SOC controls to manage cybersecurity risks.

"The biggest benefit of our data center is lower latency for our Canadian customers, which allows for faster data transfers, especially for larger data sets," said Sundhar Rajan, Casepoint's Chief Information Officer. "The data center is also backed by Casepoint's rigorous approach to cybersecurity, giving Canadian organizations even more reason to choose Casepoint."

The establishment of the data center highlights Casepoint's rapidly growing market presence in North America and increasing engagements in the Canadian market. The recent " eDiscovery Innovation of the Year " winner has expanded its legal hold, cloud data collection, intelligent data processing, and collaboration capabilities over the past year, resulting in a best-in-breed solution to manage and monitor the entire discovery process from legal hold to review and production.

About Casepoint

Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for corporations, government agencies, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud-based platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production.

