Talking Rain Beverage Company® Introduces I.C.E. Labs™: A Forward-Thinking, Innovative Product Development Program

Beverage Industry Pioneer Introduces Cutting-Edge Approach to Product Creation

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of bestselling flavored sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, is excited to announce the launch of its new innovation program, I.C.E. Labs™ – bringing new beverage concepts to market in a small-scale, test and learn model, allowing for an iterative approach to product development.

I.C.E. Labs, short for Innovate, Create and Enjoy, will maximize Talking Rain Beverage Company's ability to test products more efficiently on a smaller scale, generating consumer response over a six to nine-month basis. This entrepreneurial approach will utilize a variety of store types and locations to cater to different demographics and markets, ranging from convenience stores to specialty groceries. Products that are successfully tested will be moved to larger test markets, eventually expanding to a national scale. Talking Rain is currently testing locally in the Pacific Northwest.

"We're excited to introduce I.C.E. Labs as an added innovation arm to Talking Rain Beverage Company, which will allow us to create a path to a more diverse portfolio for our consumers," said Anne Wilcox, Senior Vice President of Insights and Innovation at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "We anticipate that this pilot program will bring positive results for Talking Rain with its iterative approach to product development while benefiting consumers with innovative and "better-for-you" beverages."

The I.C.E. Labs program was designed to guide new product ideas from the early stages of development to market testing and eventual expansion. This will help Talking Rain gain valuable consumer feedback, prove the feasibility of new beverage concepts and lay the foundation for growth and success on a national level.

For more information on Talking Rain Beverage Company's I.C.E. Labs Program, please visit: https://www.talkingrain.com/ice-labs/.

About Talking Rain Beverage Company

Talking Rain Beverage Company is a Washington-based beverage company that has been an industry leader for 35 years. The company's portfolio of brands includes the bestselling flavored sparkling water, Sparkling Ice®, Sparkling Ice® +Caffeine, and Talking Rain AQA®, all of which offer better-for-you beverage options. In 2023, Talking Rain launched its new innovation program, I.C.E. Labs, bringing new beverage concepts to market through a small scale, test and learn model that allows for an iterative approach to product development. With a commitment to developing best-in-class brands and driving meaningful community engagement, Talking Rain is creating connections with every sip.

Talking Rain is building a sustainable future in an ever-changing market space. The company is committed to crafting products and embracing practices that build a better future for business, communities, and the planet.

About I.C.E. Labs™

I.C.E. Labs is Talking Rain Beverage Company's new innovation program, bringing concepts to market in a small-scale, test and learn model, allowing for an iterative approach to product development. Standing for Innovate, Create and Enjoy, I.C.E. Labs allows Talking Rain to test products in local markets to proof concepts before expanding on a national scale. Stemming from an entrepreneurial mindset, this new model creates a path to a more diverse portfolio for Talking Rain beverages.

