RAYUS Radiology Renews Its National Partnerships with US Ski & Snowboard, US Speedskating and USA Bobsled/Skeleton

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional medical imaging services, announces the renewal of its partnerships with US Ski & Snowboard, US Speedskating and USA Bobsled/Skeleton and will continue to serve as an Official Medical Provider for all three organizations and the elite athletes they represent.

RAYUS has the technology, knowledge, and right people to help world-class athletes reach the pinnacle of their sport.

"USA Bobsled/Skeleton is truly fortunate to have an amazing partnership with RAYUS Radiology, who understands the commitment and dedication it takes to be a world-class athlete," said Aron McGuire, Chief Executive Officer at USA Bobsled/Skeleton. "We recognize and greatly appreciate their investment in winter sports through their additional partnerships with US Ski & Snowboard and US Speedskating."

RAYUS has been relied on by high-level athletes on an individual basis for several years, and last year took these partnerships to a national level. Ted Morris, Executive Director of US Speedskating, had this to say about his organization's experience with RAYUS: "The partnership with RAYUS Radiology provides tremendous value to US Speedskating athletes and our organization. RAYUS' commitment to getting athletes the care they need quickly and efficiently has helped our skaters reach their athletic goals, and we're excited to be continuing our work together."

Serving as an Official Medical Provider for three major winter sports organizations is something of a coup for RAYUS. These innovative partnerships in support of high-profile athletes help to shine a light on the cutting-edge work that RAYUS does every day. Leveraging its state-of-the-art hardware and software as well as industry-leading protocols and the skilled technologists who implement them, RAYUS has the ability to deliver an individually tailored care plan and concierge-level service to every one of its patients, elite-level athlete or not.

RAYUS' Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Ted Kyle, who also serves as Medical Director for US Speedskating, has been an advocate for these partnerships and the benefits RAYUS has to offer the nation's elite athletes. "Supporting these athletes has long been a passion of mine, and it's a unique opportunity for RAYUS to partner with three different athletic organizations at the same time," said Kyle. "I'm thrilled that all three of these relationships will continue. RAYUS has the technology, the knowledge and, most importantly, the right people to help these world-class athletes across multiple disciplines reach the pinnacle of their individual sport. We are honored to continue to provide them world-class diagnostic imaging services across the country as they strive to achieve their dreams."

Beyond simply conducting diagnostic scans, RAYUS' nationwide team of subspecialized radiologists are relied upon for their expertise to interpret the image results accurately and in a timely fashion. They work closely with team doctors and trainers to ensure their athletes receive the most efficient and effective care. "Injury is an all-too-familiar part of our sports, and RAYUS helps our athletes get timely, accurate medical imaging that helps them understand their injuries and create the best plan to get back to performance," said Gillian Bower, Director of High Performance for US Ski & Snowboard.

Kim Tzoumakas, Chief Executive Officer at RAYUS Radiology, offered her thoughts on today's announcement. "RAYUS is committed to excellence in all that we do, so partnering with these world-class athletic teams was a natural fit," said Tzoumakas. "We feel we've set a standard for advanced diagnostic medical imaging services that is second-to-none, and we're proud to continue to offer our expertise and support to these exceptional athletes. They've entrusted us with their health and well-being, just as all of our patients do every day across the country, and we take that trust very seriously."

