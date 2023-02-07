Positive Momentum continues for University of Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment

BURLEY, Idaho, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volatile markets, product shortages, geopolitical unrest and extreme weather challenge farmers and consumers alike. Ensuring food security is more important than ever, and agricultural research is vital to this process. There's rising hope that the University of Idaho-led Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE) will help future agricultural viability.

Darin and Valerie Moon (immediate right of shovel), with sons Colton, Kody and his wife, Averi Moon, representing Redox Bio-Nutrients, photographed with University of Idaho President C. Scott Green (immediate left of shovel) and Michael Parrella, Dean of the University's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (far right). From left, Averi, Kody and Colton Moon (Photo Courtesy of the University of Idaho). (PRNewswire)

Redox Bio-Nutrients today announced a $500,000 gift to the groundbreaking University of Idaho CAFE Project.

Burley-based Redox Bio-Nutrients today announced a $500,000 gift to this groundbreaking effort.

"Collectively, we can move mountains" said Michael Parrella, Dean of the University of Idaho's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. "From the Idaho Legislature to Redox and others in agriculture, it truly is a remarkable partnership that will pay widespread dividends."

This financial commitment is the latest support for the $45 million project, which, when completed, will be the nation's largest research dairy and will have many other components to foster scientific research, agricultural sustainability and consumer education. The university plans to begin milking cows at the dairy in 2024.

"Agriculture is at a transformative state of change right now," said Darin Moon, CEO of Redox Bio-Nutrients. "We have to move forward through sound science that allows us to positively adapt and change. We couldn't pass up this opportunity to contribute in a significant way, because it's a part of who we are."

To learn more, visit uidaho.edu/cafe.

About the University of Idaho

The University of Idaho, home of the Vandals, is Idaho's land-grant, national research university. From its residential campus in Moscow, U of I serves the state of Idaho through educational centers in Boise, Coeur d'Alene and Idaho Falls, nine research and Extension centers, plus Extension offices in 42 counties. Home to nearly 11,000 students statewide, U of I is a leader in student-centered learning and excels at interdisciplinary research, service to businesses and communities, and in advancing diversity, citizenship and global outreach. U of I competes in the Big Sky and Western Athletic conferences. Learn more at uidaho.edu.

About Redox Bio-Nutrients

Redox Bio-Nutrients exists to create passion and excitement in growing healthier plants. We help growers succeed in four primary areas, soil health, root development, abiotic stress defense and nutrient efficiency. Find out more at redoxgrows.com.

