Healthcare and Life Science Building Tech Leaders Announces Partnership

The two firms will deliver a cloud-to-edge solution to integrate and visualize compliance data in virtually any building management system

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility managers looking for an affordable and intuitive solution to integrate temperature and environmental monitoring and compliance data into their Building Management System can turn to one of the nation's leading energy management firms following a new partnership.

"Our blended offering can deliver an affordable and easy solution," said Joe Mundell , Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

GGT Energy Solutions is now offering temperature and environmental monitoring integrations from a leading healthcare and laboratory monitoring provider, Sonicu .

The two Indiana-based firms are collaborating for building managers to wirelessly connect monitoring data to their building's management system, improving compliance readiness and sensitive asset protection.

GGT Energy Solutions and Sonicu are introducing their new blended solution at Booth C5155 at AHR Expo in Atlanta this week.

"Sonicu continues to demonstrate why they are an industry leader in compliance monitoring and asset protection, and this partnership allows us to securely bridge the gap that so many of our common clients struggle with," said Sam Galbraith, Vice President/Chief Engineer, GGT Energy Solutions Inc.

"Giving the clients the ability to visualize the compliance data in their Building Management System allows them to be proactive with their in-house facility management teams, and those responsible for the assets being monitored. This brings instant Operations and Maintenance savings by reducing the dependency on external service providers as the first means of response.

This also affords the clients the ability to implement further energy conservation measures by utilizing the data from areas and/or assets that are not always integrated into a typical Building Management System instance, all without compromising mission critical compliance reporting."

Facility managers who are interested in learning more about this offering can see the hardware and software integration at the Sonicu booth (C5155) at the Georgia World Congress Center from February 6 to 8.

The integration is completely wireless and requires an affordable hardware device that transmits the Sonicu monitoring data wirelessly via BACnet or Modbus to virtually any BMS/BAS platform.

The cloud-to-edge device agnostic BACnet/IP solution will integrate and visualize compliance data captured in Sonicu's temperature and environmental monitoring solution.

"We recognize this is a significant challenge for facility managers in healthcare and life science facilities and are confident our blended offering can deliver an affordable and easy solution," said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

Media Contact:

Bryan Mitchell

202-718-5155

bmitchell@sonicu.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sonicu