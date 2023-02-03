XT.COM Lists PLCU in its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PLCU on its platform in the innovation zone, and the PLCU/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-02-03 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit PLCU for trading at 2023-02-02 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for PLCU will open at 2023-02-04 10:00 (UTC)

About PLCU

PLC Ultima (PLCU) is a cryptocurrency running on its own native blockchain using the CryptoNight hashing algorithm with a max supply of 11,000,000. This cryptocurrency aims to solve the problems of online payments and is designed to be easily accessible and usable by everyone, with the ability to mine PLCU coins on a smartphone. All users using PLCU cryptocurrency as payment can experience fast and secure service with low transaction fees. The development team has added the option for minting as a reward for network participation. The blockchain is decentralized, ensuring complete anonymity and independence.

Users in the network can take advantage of this network feature to accumulate their PLCU holdings. The rewards that users earn from mining can be stored in the platform's digital wallet called Ultima wallet. It offers various functionality, from payment for goods and services to tracking and sending PLCU and other tokens globally.

PLCU coin is not competing with other coins in the market but rather creating its own market. The goal is to become a leader in cryptocurrency payments, particularly as a means of mass payment. It intends to become a major entry point for fiat currencies with fast transaction times and low volatility risks. Currently, PLC Ultima network utilizes PLCU coins in their marketing campaigns to expand their reach in the cryptocurrency space currently and in the future.

About PLC Ultima Blockchain

PLC Ultima Blockchain is a blockchain-based network that aims to provide a global financial infrastructure and instant payments to millions of people who have no access to fintech services. The PLC Ultima technology is built on the Litecoin blockchain. The network chose the Litecoin blockchain because it is stable, transparent, and has a fast transaction speed that can benefit all PLC Ultima users around the world. Through this partnership with Litecoin, PLC Ultima is able to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world by offering innovative solutions that will help its community stay competitive in a world where technology changes quickly.

PLC Ultima was established in 2016 as a cutting-edge new business in Switzerland. A group of highly skilled crypto professionals with many years of experience designed the project. Currently, PLC Ultima consists of businesses from Switzerland, Germany, Austria, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong. Each of these nations is renowned for its stability, security, sophisticated legal system, openness to experimentation, and dedication to identifying workable international solutions.

"We're delighted to have PLCU listed on our trading platform. 2023 will be a great turning point for XT.COM as I'll be ensuring the utmost quality in trading opportunities and experience for XT.COM users," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM. "The company is headed toward a brighter future, and users can look forward to more unique web3 opportunities with our various trading portfolios."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM cryptocurrency exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

