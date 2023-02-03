Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive For Dogs Celebrates Over 2000 Positive Reviews

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive For Dogs Nutritional Supplement - the first canine supplement of its kind, a comprehensive formula that supports your dog's well-being and health

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Pet Nutrition® celebrates their best-selling product, Nutra Thrive™ for dogs, for achieving over 2,000 positive reviews across multiple platforms. Containing over 40 nutrients, this powerful canine supplement is the perfect nutrient-dense powder to add to your dog's food. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive can be added to any dog food to enhance its nutritional value. This all-in-one formula is filled with digestive enzymes, antioxidants, probiotics, minerals and vitamins to help promote a healthy diet and support your dog's activity levels. In 2022, Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs was awarded the Pet Innovation Award for best "Dog Vitamin/Supplement of the Year" due to its revolutionary formula that supports digestive health, joint health, organ health, coats, and immune function of canines for a healthy, revitalized life.*

What is Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs?

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs is a potent canine nutritional supplement that's crafted with an advanced comprehensive formula to help upgrade the nutritional value of any dog food to support a happy, healthy life span. This one-of-a-kind formula contains a 4-in-1 blend that is made to be added to any wet or dry dog food. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive's 4-in-1 blend is composed of a Super Canine blend, Vitamin and Mineral blend, a Superfoods blend, and a probiotic and enzyme blend. The super canine blend and probiotic-enzyme blend promote overall health and balanced digestion, while the superfoods blend helps to support your dog's health with an immune-supporting mushroom blend. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive powder contains only premium nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, calcium, and amino acidsto help support muscles, teeth, bones, joint health, and healthy energy levels at any life stage. This formula also contains zero additives, artificial ingredients or fillers. Formulated with a tasty bacon flavor that your dog will enjoy, this award-winning supplement can help your dog live a fulfilling and active life.*

Key Ingredients in Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Superfoods Blend: Carrot, Mushroom Blend (Reishi, Shiitake, Maitake), MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Chlorella, and Spirulina

Super Canine Blend: Engevita® GSH Glutathione Inactive Yeast and Beef liver

Probiotic & Enzyme Blend: 2 billion CFU's** of 4 probiotic strains and 4 primary digestive enzymes (Protease, Papain, Lipase, Amylase)

**At time of manufacture.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs Positive Customer Reviews

"Wicket is a therapy dog and he is so special and has brought happiness to so many people so when he started to slow down it just wasn't like him, so I started him on nutra thrive and his energy level improved back to what it was. He always had a hard time with elimination and now that also has greatly improved. Wicket is my best buddy and I want to keep him as healthy as possible and nutra thrive is definitely helping me to do that." - Marilyn M.*

"I noticed within a week my dogs energy has improved his mobility is so much better and his coat is so shiny. I am so happy that I came found Nutra thrive." - Joan*

"Before I found Nutra Thrive my old dog, Thor, had a hard time getting around and had little interest in playing. After several months he was a changed dog. Happier and wanting to take long walks. His last years were better ones. The young dog gets the supplement every night. He is happy, playful and bouncy. I recommend this product to other dog owners." - Bev*

Where to Purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs?

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs can be purchased at the Ultimate Pet Nutrition website for the price of $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping and handling).

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits all dogs and cats can appreciate. Best-selling products include Nutra Thrive for Cats and the popular freeze-dried raw treats, Nutra Bites. Ultimate Pet Nutrition products on Amazon are also available. Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition, and Twitter @ultpetnutrition. For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com.

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM, is an award-winning veterinarian, international best-selling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide, and founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition which combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits for dogs and cats can appreciate. Dr. Richter has been the recipient of over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the Medical Director of Holistic Veterinary Care since 2009. Currently, Dr. Richter's public TV special based on his bestselling book, The Ultimate Pet Health Guide is airing nationwide. To learn more, visit www.drgaryrichter.com and follow on Instagram @petvetexpert.

