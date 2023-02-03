Neiman Marcus Group and Fashion Scholarship Fund Announce 2023 Recipients of New NMG x FSF Scholarship

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) and the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) recently announced the 2023 recipients of the newly launched NMG x FSF Scholarship Fund. NMG awarded ten scholarships of $10,000 to undergraduate scholars at universities across the U.S. who demonstrated talent and commitment to advancing sustainable and ethical fashion.

NMG x FSF Scholarship 2023 Recipients (PRNewswire)

The program is part of NMG's strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences. With the world's most desirable brand partners and 10,000+ talented associates, the company delivers exceptional experiences through its valuable relationships. Driven to meet the expectations of customers, NMG invests in people who share a responsibility to revolutionizing the fashion industry.

The partnership with FSF is fueled by The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, with a dedication to empower the next generation, cultivate a culture of Belonging and invest in a sustainable future. Since 2019, NMG and its Foundation have partnered with the FSF to fund scholarships, mentor students, connect rising talent to entry-level roles in the company's Executive Development Program (EDP) and provide executive leadership to the FSF Board of Directors. The new NMG x FSF Scholarship Fund intentionally builds upon the successful matriculation of FSF Alumni, like Mecca Hodge and Shanita Hunt, into NMG's EDP and Assistant Buyer roles in recent years.

"The NMG x FSF Scholarship Fund represents our commitment to the evolution and impact of the next generation of fashion leaders," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus, and five-year board member of FSF. "NMG, and our talented associates, are working with brand partners to advance sustainable products and services. It all starts with cultivating a culture of Belonging and investing in diverse talent, elevating career journeys with the goal of creating positive change in our industry."

In addition to pairing each Scholar with a mentor to support their career journey, Scholars will also gain access to educational programming with NMG leaders on topics like climate change, sustainable and ethical products, circularity, human rights and ESG reporting throughout the year. NMG will celebrate with scholars at FSF Live 2023, the 86th annual awards gala on April 3.

"The FSF is pleased to announce the inaugural class of Neiman Marcus Group x FSF Scholars — a new generation of innovative thinkers in the sustainable and ethical fashion space," said Peter Arnold, Executive Director, Fashion Scholarship Fund. "We are immensely grateful to the NMG team for providing our scholars with this opportunity, and for their continued support of the FSF's mission to foster equity by uplifting and empowering young talent."

2023 recipients of the NMG x FSF Scholarship Fund are as follows:

"The Scholarship creates a talent foundation that builds on our past success and supports scholars as future changemakers in fashion," Todorovich concluded.

From February through April 2023, Neiman Marcus stores across the U.S. will fundraise for the 2024 cohort of NMG x FSF Scholars at point-of-sale. For more information about NMG's philanthropic work and The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, please visit neimanmarcusgroup.com/2021-report.

The full list of 2023 FSF Scholars is viewable at https://www.fashionscholarshipfund.org/fsf-scholars-2023.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP (NMG)

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT THE FASHION SCHOLARSHIP FUND

The FSF is the foremost fashion-oriented education and workforce development nonprofit in the U.S. The FSF works directly with the country's most talented young students from diverse backgrounds and awards over $1 million each year in scholarships to help these students from the FSF's network of 67 colleges and universities succeed in all sectors of the industry including design, merchandising, marketing analytics, and supply chain. The FSF also provides scholars with a wide range of internship and career opportunities, mentorship, networking, professional development, and unprecedented access to the industry's most influential leaders and companies, including its 10-week Summer Scholar Series and the Accelerator Grant Program for young entrepreneurs.

Neiman Marcus Group (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Group