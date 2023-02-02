Why the Nativity? Nominated for 2022 MOVIEGUIDE and Jesus Cine Fest Awards

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Why the Nativity?, Turning Point's feature length docudrama film that premiered last Thanksgiving Day and garnered over 19 million views during the 2022 holiday season, has been nominated for two awards.

We are thrilled to announce that Why the Nativity? has been nominated for MOVIEGUIDE's Most Inspirational Independent Television of 2022 Award. In addition, ¿Por Qué la Natividad?, the Spanish version of Why the Nativity?, has been nominated in the Documentary Feature Film Category for the Jesus Cine Fest.

Why the Nativity? explores questions, facts, and history seldom seen in traditional Nativity stories—from the influence of Roman rule to the identities of the Wise Men to the back story of Mary and Joseph as children. This is the story of a couple accepting a monumental change, of a journey fraught with danger, of oppressive rule, of the lowliest of society together with kings and Wise Men from around the ancient world journeying to see a God not their own but worshiping Him still. It is a story for the entire world, a timeless tale of the greatest gift of love and peace in an unstable world. A literal turning point in human history and the power of its influence today.

We are honored to be recognized by MOVIEGUIDE and the Jesus Cine Fest. We set out to make a film that would challenge audiences to think deeply about the origins of Christmas and its true meaning while at the same time setting a standard in Christian filmmaking that was on par with the best filmmaking in Hollywood.

The MOVIEGUIDE Awards, which recognizes excellence in Hollywood for faith and family values entertainment, will take place on February 10 in Hollywood and air on UPtv on February 26. Jesus Cine Fest will take place later this year, and winners will be announced in August.

Why the Nativity? can be seen on TurningPoint+ and YouTube.

For more information about the film, please visit www.whythenativity.org.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than three decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazine, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by its patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

