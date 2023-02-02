White Cap Raises $870,000 for Charitable Organizations in 2022

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap is proud to announce that the Company raised more than $870,000 for nonprofits across North America in 2022, thanks to company donations, the charitable efforts of its employees, and strong partnership with customers and suppliers.

Beneficiary organizations included White Cap's nonprofit partners St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Toys for Tots, as well as local nonprofits supported by White Cap employees such as Children's Hospital of Orange County and Shepherd's Men.

Fundraising efforts included company donations and matches, funds raised through employee participation in the St. Jude Walk/Run event and Pin-Up campaign, employee payroll deductions, and employee-led fundraising events like local golf tournaments.

"We are incredibly proud of the generosity and positive impact that our people have on the local communities we serve," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "Our people's diverse passions and service-mindset creates a culture of giving back at White Cap that we are committed to strengthening and supporting."

