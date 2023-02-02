Angie Martinez Partners with the American Cancer Society and NFL for Crucial Catch Super Bowl Sweepstakes VIP Fan Experience

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Radio Hall of Fame inductee and host of the hit podcast "IRL", Angie Martinez is partnering with the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the National Football League (NFL) Crucial Catch Super Bowl Sweepstakes to give one lucky fan the VIP experience of a lifetime at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. NFL fans can enter the sweepstakes by going to cancer.org/SUPERBOWL and donating as little as $10 to support ending cancer as we know it for everyone.

The Crucial Catch Super Bowl Sweepstakes winner and one guest will receive round trip airfare to Arizona for February 9-12, lodging, two tickets to Super Bowl LVII, an opportunity to meet Angie Martinez, passes to attend the exclusive Rolling Stone LIVE party, tickets to NFL Honors show and other exclusive perks. The winner will be randomly selected and notified on Feb. 3.

Known as "The Voice of New York", Angie Martinez is recognized as the one of the most influential radio personalities in popular culture and media. With nearly 25 years of on-air experience, she's interviewed global icons from Derek Jeter to Beyoncé. She is also a New York Times best- selling author, actress, television host, Grammy nominated recording artist and brand spokesperson and activist for youth and health awareness.

"I'm so proud to be a part of this year's sweepstakes. The cause is incredibly close to my heart," said Angie Martinez. "Everyone's small donation can make a big impact in the American Cancer Society's work to prevent and treat cancer."

Through Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer, the NFL and the American Cancer Society (ACS) have teamed up to fight cancer and save lives since 2009. Since 2012, money raised through Crucial Catch has funded the American Cancer Society's Community Health Advocates implementing Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) grants. These grants help Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and health systems in under-resourced areas increase access to cancer screenings. Crucial Catch funding has contributed to over 600,000 screenings and reached more than 1 million patients with education, screening reminders and patient navigation.

"We're deeply grateful for the NFL's continued support of our work to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families," said Dr. Karen Knudsen, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society. "Early detection of cancer saves lives. Delays in screening lead to cancers diagnosed at later stages, which are harder to treat. It's estimated that 22 million individuals cancelled or missed their recommended cancer screenings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so removing barriers to screening is an essential part of the playbook. Angie's partnership in our Super Bowl Sweepstakes will help us raise the critical funds necessary to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer."

Last year, the Crucial Catch Super Bowl Sweepstakes raised $100,000 for cancer screening and education in under-resourced communities. For more information, go to cancer.org/SUPERBOWL.

