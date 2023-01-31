THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA JOINS BEYOND GREEN AND RECEIVES CARBON-POSITIVE CERTIFICATION

A pioneer in sustainability, the hotel expands its focus on delivering intentional meetings and events

VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Situated in the heart of Victoria, just steps from the inner harbour and conference centre, The Parkside Hotel & Spa offers inviting meeting venues with multi-sensory experiences including expansive green areas and natural light, accessible indoor and outdoor spaces, and unique floor plan options. "We're excited to not only be the first urban hotel in the world to join Beyond Green, but also its first member hotel in Canada," shares General Manager Trina White. "Beyond Green is a global portfolio of hotels, resorts and lodges that represent sustainability in action and impact which aligns with our core commitment to sustainability, treading as lightly as possible on the environment."

As the first city-center hotel in the world and first Canadian property to join Beyond Green, The Parkside Hotel & Spa is a pioneer in promoting sustainable tourism since opening in 2009 and is proudly climate positive and biosphere certified.

Since opening in 2009, The Parkside Hotel & Spa has been a pioneer in promoting sustainable tourism in Victoria. A Green Key Global leader and Biosphere Certified, all elements of the hotel have been carefully thought out with a sustainable mindset. From diverting waste from landfills to partnering with local organizations like Surfrider Foundation Vancouver Island, The Parkside was the second Carbon Neutral hotel in British Columbia's history and recently received Climate Positive certification, continuously building on each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Parkside Hotel & Spa works with many like-minded Victoria partners and suppliers. From Truffles Catering, and their commitment to innovation in environmental stewardship, to eco-friendly Silk Road Tea and fair trade, organic coffee by Level Ground, the hotel strives to source locally.

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is committed to supporting a sustainable urban lifestyle, exploring, and adopting more sustainable practices to enhance the guest experience and ensuring the operation is treading as lightly as possible on the environment.

As a carbon-positive, all-suite hotel, accommodations at The Parkside feature fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes, washers and dryers, private balconies, gas fireplaces, separate sleeping areas and plenty of space to relax and unwind.

Amenities include various meeting and event spaces, a wellness centre (featuring an onsite spa, 25-metre indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness centre), a private movie theatre, a rooftop patio with fire pits, along with Tre Fantastico Bistro. Uniquely Parkside—and fondly referred to as the heart of the hotel—the atrium is home to hundreds of plant species and koi.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is a member of the Beyond Green collection. Learn more by visiting https://www.parksidevictoria.com.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet earth's most sustainable hotels that represent sustainability leadership based upon action and impact. Offering travellers a more intuitive way to find and book authentic, conscious hotel experiences, each of Beyond Green's member properties is required to adhere to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, all while delivering an exceptional guest experience. To learn more about Beyond Green and how the brand's member properties are working to protect biodiversity, celebrate cultural heritage, and improve local people's livelihoods in destinations around the world, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

