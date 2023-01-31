The House of Rohl® Inspires a Life Well-Crafted Through Latest Innovations & Timeless Classics at KBIS 2023

Latest collections to inspire endless design possibilities throughout the home

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, House of Rohl®, a portfolio of five iconic, global luxury plumbing brands, unveiled several new trend-inspired collections that bring global design into the home. The latest offerings showcase the brand's commitment to lifestyle and craft and the benefits of being able to design throughout the home with the five brands within House of Rohl: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert®, and ROHL®.

"Homeowners are eager to welcome their friends and family into their homes, yet they still think of their households as a retreat where they can relax," said Justin Storm, Group Product Manager at House of Rohl. "It was important for House of Rohl to ensure its 2023 lineup delivers on high design and performance to meet both of those needs through exquisitely crafted kitchen and bath fixtures."

THE HOUSE OF ROHL BATHROOM EXPERIENCE

Victoria + Albert introduces three new color palettes inspired by luxurious travel destinations around the world in partnership with Rebecca Misner of Condé Nast Traveler – Victoria + Albert Color Stories from Condé Nast Traveler by House of Rohl. These palettes bring a full sensory experience to the bathroom and create an oasis for relaxation: Island Time, which takes influence from the isle of Corsica's sage landscape, Medieval villages and neutral beaches, is comprised of whites, greys, rich blues and earth tones; Royal Rituals evokes the ancient city of Luxor where desert dunes meet the blue of the Nile for a colorful palette composed of jewel tones and softer neutrals; and Gateway to Serenity offers a tranquil spectrum of colors ranging from purples to greens to greys that are reminiscent of the semi-tropical island of Kyushu. The palettes provide design inspiration for all elements of the bathroom, such as wall colors, cabinetry and décor, and reaffirm the brand's leadership in the space.

Also new this year is the Victoria + Albert Lussari™ Collection by House of Rohl, consisting of freestanding bathtubs and vessel sinks. This collection is inspired by the Alpine summit of Monte Santo di Lussari where Italy, Austria and Slovenia meet. Form, function and symmetry merge in a classic oval, providing a serene bathing experience that helps erase the everyday.

The Perrin & Rowe Armstrong™ Bath Collection by House of Rohl balances past and present with precision and proportion, taking aspects from the era of invention and industry and translating them into modern form. The details found in each element of the design embody geometric grace. Handles echo the silhouette of spools once used in creating textiles, and the sleek curve of the spout completes a look of understated elegance that always stands out. The collection is comprised of faucets, tub fillers, accessories and shower solutions in hand-polished finishes that bring classic, timeless style to the bathroom.

The consumer desire for effortless style and easy-to-maintain products in the bath is answered with the Riobel Nibi Collection by House of Rohl. Inspired by the tapering, conical form of a lighthouse, this enduring collection boasts strong geometries of straight, steady lines, creating a modern structure with an urban industrial aesthetic. The collection is inclusive of a full bathroom suite: faucets, tub fillers and shower solutions.

The ROHL Amahle™ Bath Collection by House of Rohl reflects the trend of soft modernism and speaks to the combination of qualities that please the aesthetic senses. This collection is the epitome of elusive and rare beauty, with flow and form, straight contours and curves combining to create a sense of dynamism and movement. The fine arc of the faucet is juxtaposed with a selection of handles from perfect circles to crisscrossing lines to right-angled levers, all enhanced with beautiful detailing that pays homage to the form. Available in faucets, tub fillers, accessories and shower solutions.

THE HOUSE OF ROHL KITCHEN EXPERIENCE

New to the kitchen is the ROHL Allia™ Fine Fireclay Workstation Sink by House of Rohl, a sink that offers interchangeable kitchen tools for a seamless kitchen experience. This workstation is much more than a sink, it simplifies food prep and clean up with interchangeable accessories. Additionally, each Allia sink is covered with a thick layer of luminous glaze, which fuses with the clay to provide an extremely strong surface combined with a resplendent sheen. Impervious to stains and chips, Allia sinks are as easy to maintain as they are beautiful to behold.

The iconic Shaws Shaker™ Fireclay Kitchen Sink by House of Rohl is also on display at KBIS 2023. This modern interpretation of the 1897 original boasts a timeless design that fits into any kitchen aesthetic ranging from modern to traditional farmhouse style. The heavy duty Shaker sink is hand-sculpted, hand-finished and made to last a lifetime.

For more information, consumers and designers can discover the latest luxury decorative plumbing innovations and offerings from the House of Rohl portfolio of brands at houseofrohl.com. For press information, please visit houseofrohl.com/press-room.

About House of Rohl®.

House of Rohl® is a portfolio of luxury decorative plumbing brands curated from around the world allowing you to tell your own story of a life well-crafted: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert® and ROHL®. Each has a unique story that connects craft, place of origin and specialized techniques that deliver timeless design. Together they bring a richness of heritage, innovation and design to your kitchen and bath. House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are a part of the Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN).

