Driven Brands opens 10th Take 5 co-development, driving synergies across Take 5 Oil Change® and Take 5 Car Wash®

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), the largest automotive aftermarket company in North America, today announced the grand opening of its tenth Take 5 co-development in Concord, North Carolina.

Bringing Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash together in one location simplifies the car care experience for customers

Bringing Take 5 Oil Change® and Take 5 Car Wash® together in one convenient location simplifies the car care experience for customers and drives operational synergies by developing a quick lube and car wash concurrently, further enhancing the unit-level economics. Building on the early success of the concept, the Company has a pipeline of over 50 co-developed locations set to open in the next two years.

"At Take 5, we dreamed of building a brand that transformed the category by embracing simplicity, transparency, and a great customer experience. Co-developing our Take 5 concepts is the next evolution of that transformation, improving the customer value proposition and driving share of wallet for Driven Brands," said Danny Rivera, Chief Operating Officer – Elect. "As the car wash business benefits from the strong and growing brand awareness of Take 5, its high-volume locations provide a lower cost of customer acquisition for the quick lube business.

"With such substantial benefits to our consumers, the benefit to our franchisees is also tangible. Last month we signed our 1,000th franchise license for Take 5 Oil Change, giving us a path to more than double our footprint over the next three to four years," continued Rivera.

This grand opening milestone follows the Company's 2022 announcement that it would convert all its U.S. car wash locations to the Take 5 brand – which has become synonymous with fast, friendly, simple, and convenient. Over 200 of Driven Brands' car wash locations now operate under the Take 5 banner, and the Company is on track to complete the full rebranding by the end of the year.

"Creating a one-stop-shop for a customers' car wash and quick lube needs in one convenient location is a testament to the brand power behind Take 5, redefining the category with a solutions-based approach to car care. As we scale our footprint, the synergies across our business will only grow," said John Teddy, EVP and President, Take 5 Car Wash. "In addition to superior brand recognition and cross-selling capabilities, this will be a meaningful tailwind to our large and growing Take 5 Unlimited wash club subscription program."

The new Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash co-development is located at 1015 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, NC, 28027. For more information about Take 5, visit: https://www.take5.com/.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,700 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $1.9 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.3 billion in system-wide sales.

Established in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change® is a quick lube service featuring a unique drive-thru concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car. The brand offers an on average 10-minute oil change service and ancillary services such as air filter replacement, wiper blade changes, and coolant exchanges. Take 5 Oil Change® has more than 800 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.take5oilchange.com.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Take 5 Car Wash® is the largest express car wash operator in the U.S. with over 360 sites nationwide. Take 5 Car Wash® was established in 2020 on the foundation of delivering a fast, friendly, and convenient car wash experience with a customer- and people-first culture. Currently operating under regional marquee brands, Take 5 Car Wash® drives performance through national procurement, marketing, and training programs. For more information, visit https://www.take5carwash.com/.

