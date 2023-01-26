Minviro completes successful capital raise of £2,100,000 and welcomes industry leading investors as new shareholders

Funds raised will be dedicated to helping Minviro expand into key markets, including Asia, Australia and the Americas, and develop local operational presence to serve a rapidly growing global client base.

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minviro is a market leading sustainability consulting and advisory group, coupled with a powerful SaaS technology platform, that provides life cycle assessment (LCA) and related services for project optimization in the fast-growing energy transition sector spanning from raw materials, through mining to processing and downstream value-added sectors.

Minviro is headquartered in London and has a team of 20 employees that have already achieved an impressive growth trajectory in 2022, with key customer wins including the likes of Tesla, Pilbara, Livent, and South32 – all of which are Tier One organisations in their respective industry segments.

The investment will allow Minviro to expand the delivery of their award-winning software platform and build out capacity to support strategic consultancy services in new markets and industry segments, whilst also driving innovation within the company. Key markets where Minviro will be expanding include Australia, Asia, and both North and South America.

"I look forward to working with our new investors and unlocking value through the synergies afforded to Minviro as a result of their industry relationships. The need for understanding and managing impact is greater than it has ever been. This investment takes us a big step closer to our vision of a world where all ingredients of modern technology are produced with consideration and minimal effects on the environment."

Dr Robert Pell

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Bloomsbury Information Capital invests in exceptional information & technology businesses providing solutions that support the net zero transition, with a heritage in the mining, ESG and ore & metals prices sectors. Bloomsbury Information Capital is a subsidiary of Bloomsbury Minerals Economics, which has a highly successful track record of investing in companies such as Roskill, Fastmarkets, IntierraRMG, Skarn Associates, Mining Journal and Aspermont and supporting their development and growth.

Simon Benney served as a senior executive for over 20 years in Airbus, EADS, ArcelorMittal

and Rio Tinto. Simon predominantly held the position of global CIO and Chief Data & Analytics Officer in these companies and was responsible for leading deep business transformations,

leveraging technology to drive sustainable shareholder value. Simon has also served as CEO and

Board member of various subsidiary companies, such as ArcelorMittal IT Supply Europe,

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Asia, and Rio Tinto Procurement and is also an external senior advisor to leading companies and institutions, such as McKinsey & Co and the European Investment Bank.

